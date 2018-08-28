The Norwich Tool Show is coming back to Carrow Road

Norwich Trade Show. Picture: Anglia Tool Centre Archant

Hosted at home of Norwich City FC, East Anglia’s biggest power tool demonstration event is the place to be for trade professionals and DIY enthusiasts.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich Trade Show. Picture: Anglia Tool Centre Norwich Trade Show. Picture: Anglia Tool Centre

Those attending can expect to see live demonstrations of new and popular products, exclusive show deals on power tools, hand tools and accessories.

Jonathan Strong, Content manager for Anglia Tool Centre, said: “Every year the show continues to grow, with more tool brands exhibiting and more visitors attending.

“We see our local customers in East Anglia return to the show each year and we even had a few customers visit from Scotland last year!”

More than 25 leading tool brands will be exhibiting with live demonstrations throughout the event.

Norwich Trade Show. Picture: Anglia Tool Centre Norwich Trade Show. Picture: Anglia Tool Centre

The Norwich Tool Show will be one of HiKoki’s first as a new brand, formed from Hitachi, who are launching officially on the 1st October 2018.

Mr Strong said: “The Show gives visitors a chance to get hands on with the tools, to see the very latest technologies and product innovations, and the opportunity to speak to brand experts to learn more.

“As well as finding the best deals, it gives trade professionals and DIY hobbyists the option to try before you buy.”

The event will be open early to tradesmen on Thursday evening, giving them a chance to attend the show outside of working hours.

The 2018 Norwich Trade Show will be held at Carrow Road on October 18, 19, 20.

It’s free to attend the show and for more details about the show and to register, visit their website.