Two major roadworks schemes start in Norwich today

Traffic at Eaton viewed from Church Lane at the junction with Eaton Street to the left and right, and Bluebell Road straight on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Two major roadwork schemes in Norwich are due to begin today.

The first, in Eaton, is the latest stage of work being carried out in the suburb.

Overnight resurfacing work in the village centre will continue to the end of the month.

It means the crossroads will be closed from 7pm to 7am until August 31, with diversions in place, and it is expected to be noisy.

But James Wright, ward councillor for Eaton, said over the weekend night works had already started and caused residents ditress.

He said: “On Monday, August 6, I received a call from a concerned resident in Eaton Street about works happening outside his home. The resident hadn’t been told that the work was going to be done.”

He said after receiving the call he went to the street to investigate the situation for himself, Mr Wright said he found workers using a mini digger at 10pm and was told by the workers that they had permission to work until 11pm.

Resurfacing works costing £110,000 are also due to start tonight on the A1067 Drayton High Road in Hellesdon at the junction with ASDA and Hellesdon Hall Industrial Park.

To minimise disruption the work will be carried out overnight from 7pm to 6am and is expected to take five nights to complete.

It will also be necessary to close A1067 Drayton High Road both Northbound and Southbound between the ASDA junction and the ring road junction.

