Norwich Pride mural features famous faces and local heroes including Di Cunningham

PUBLISHED: 08:00 04 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:11 05 August 2018

A Pride Mural is currently on display at Stage 2 of the Theatre Royal. Picture: Nick Butcher

A Pride Mural is currently on display at Stage 2 of the Theatre Royal. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk’s LGBT+ champions have been captured rubbing shoulders with international icons and famous faces from history in a mural celebrating 10 years of Norwich Pride.

Pip Willett looking at the Pride Mural that is currently on display at the Theatre Royal. Picture: Nick Butcher

Created by Norwich illustrator David Shenton, the mural, took two months to complete and features 110 people.

Among the rock stars, celebrities, sporting heroes, fictional characters and activists are also well known faces from a little closer to home, including Di Cunningham, LGBT campaigner and founder of the Proud Canaries.

Featured alongside Captain Canary and Justin Fashanu, Ms Cunningham had no idea she was featured in the mural until it was unveiled.

She said: “It’s incredible, I was in Russia supporting England when I found out, I was overwhelmed.”

Pip Willett looking at the Pride Mural that is currently on display at the Theatre Royal. Picture: Nick ButcherPip Willett looking at the Pride Mural that is currently on display at the Theatre Royal. Picture: Nick Butcher

Commenting on the variety of people in art work Ms Cunningham added: “The company on the mural is stellar. What I love about David’s work is that it’s a cross section and it’s intersectional.”

Mr Shenton, who created the mural using marker pens, working on wall paper before installing the art work explained that he had wanted the image to featuring people who where significant to different generations, and not just his own.

The 69-year-old said: “What we wanted to do was to get our community to nominate their icons and champions.

“Di’s name came up quite a lot because she is such a star, lots of local people are on it who didn’t know they were going to be on it. I wanted it to be local and national icons.”

Di Cunningham next to the Norwich Pride mural featuring her. Picture: Di CunninghamDi Cunningham next to the Norwich Pride mural featuring her. Picture: Di Cunningham

Explaining that he had never heard of some of the younger people who where nominated Mr Shenton said he had been inspired by the work young LGBT+ campaigners where doing: “Some of them I had never heard of but they are amazing people.

“I know a lot of people from history but we now need people who are standing on their shoulders and now it’s not just sexual politics it’s gender politics too.

“I’m so proud of Norwich Pride because there were lots of young faces in the parade, it’s so important and nice to see.”

The mural will be on display at Stage 2, in Norwich Theatre Royal until August 11.

