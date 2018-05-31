Search

Norwich market traders call for support as heatwave hits summer trade

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 August 2018

Ron Fyfe, of Sixth Scents on Norwich Market. Photo: Emily Thomson

Ron Fyfe, of Sixth Scents on Norwich Market. Photo: Emily Thomson

Emily Thomson

Market stall holders have called for more support amid concerns the heatwave is keeping people away from the city and hitting their summer trade.

Brian Pickering of Pickerings Butchers on Norwich Market. Photo: Emily ThomsonBrian Pickering of Pickerings Butchers on Norwich Market. Photo: Emily Thomson

The heatwave last week saw temperatures in Norwich city centre soar into the 30Cs, with more sun expected over the next few days.

Jane Wirgman, 67, stall holder of Herbs and Spices, said: “Since the very hot weather, trade has dropped off. It’s too hot for people to come into town, to shop or to eat.”

Ray Swinger, 55, who sells bags, said: “Business is terrible right now due to the weather, we rely on the holiday makers coming from the coast.

“As far as I am concerned if people have caravans down at Yarmouth or Hemsby they are going to make the best of it and stay on the beach. We need cooler weather to get them to come back into the town.”

Norwich Market Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Norwich Market Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Brendan Read, 27, of Mike, Debs and Sons fruit and veg stall, said they had ended up with a lot of waste at the end of the day. He added: “We never want to moan about sunshine, it’s good for growing berries and good for tourism.

“But at the end of the day our veggies go off and our cabbages go yellow.”

Brian Pickering, 75, of Pickering’s Butchers, added: “The hot weather has affected us because people don’t want to walk into the city to buy fresh produce and walk home again.

“The summer has not been good for trade, 10 years ago you wouldn’t have coped with BBQ orders but now people can have BBQs and get their meat from anywhere.”

Norwich Market looking colourful in the summer sun. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorwich Market looking colourful in the summer sun. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

However, the traders were optimistic business will pick up now the school holidays have begun, but urged people to come and check out the historic market place.

Ron Fyfe, 58, of Sixth  Scents, said: “There are so  many new stalls people need to come and check out. I think it will pick up as they start to realise how good the stalls are looking now.”

Conditions are expected to remain hot this week, with forecasters predicting that temperatures could reach 29C today and tomorrow.

The Evening News runs a Get Behind Your Market campaign, urging people to support it.

