Norwich man looking to raise £1500 for mental health charity after suicide bid in Thailand

Steven Rickett (Centre) with his friends Sam Littleboy (left) and Ben Jones (right). PIC: Peter Walsh. Archant

A man whose friends helped prevent him taking his own life in Thailand has vowed to raise more than £1,000 for a mental health charity.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Steven Rickett, who has battled mental health issues for a number of years, had attempted to commit suicide in Chang Hai earlier this year after reaching “breaking point”.

But Mr Rickett was pulled back from the brink by his friends, including Sam Littleboy, 34, Mark Levert, 36, and Ben Jones, 28, who flew out to help him.

Since returning to Norwich earlier this summer Mr Rickett, who lives off Hall Road, has spoken out about his experience in a bid to help others in need and, in particular, their friends to help recognise the signs.

The 35-year-old, who works at Aviva, earlier this month organised a music night in aid of Mind at Karma Kafe on Bedford Street, which helped raise about £500 for the mental health charity.

Mr Rickett said the event, which took place on August 10, was a “success” but insisted he will carry on fundraising until he raises more money for the charity.

He said: “I would say we raised about £500.

“I’m setting myself a target of £1,500 to raise. I had it in my head that that’s a figure I wanted to achieve.”

Mr Rickett said he was now turning his attention to a fun charity event he was organising at Aviva next Wednesday (August 29) when staff could pay £2 to turn up at work in wacky clothing with food vouchers to be provided to the best outfit wearers.

If he did not reach his £1,500 target at this event then Mr Rickett said he would “just keep going” until he did.

But as well as raising money to help the charity, Mr Rickett said he was also trying to raise awareness about how people can help others in need - and just how important that can be.

He said: “It’s making people aware of what can be done and how small things can make a huge difference.

“That’s what I really want to communicate with people.”

Speaking earlier this month, Mr Rickett said he owed it to the friends who had helped him to “try again”.