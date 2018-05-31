Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich man looking to raise £1500 for mental health charity after suicide bid in Thailand

PUBLISHED: 16:25 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:27 22 August 2018

Steven Rickett (Centre) with his friends Sam Littleboy (left) and Ben Jones (right). PIC: Peter Walsh.

Steven Rickett (Centre) with his friends Sam Littleboy (left) and Ben Jones (right). PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

A man whose friends helped prevent him taking his own life in Thailand has vowed to raise more than £1,000 for a mental health charity.

Steven Rickett, who has battled mental health issues for a number of years, had attempted to commit suicide in Chang Hai earlier this year after reaching “breaking point”.

But Mr Rickett was pulled back from the brink by his friends, including Sam Littleboy, 34, Mark Levert, 36, and Ben Jones, 28, who flew out to help him.

Since returning to Norwich earlier this summer Mr Rickett, who lives off Hall Road, has spoken out about his experience in a bid to help others in need and, in particular, their friends to help recognise the signs.

The 35-year-old, who works at Aviva, earlier this month organised a music night in aid of Mind at Karma Kafe on Bedford Street, which helped raise about £500 for the mental health charity.

Mr Rickett said the event, which took place on August 10, was a “success” but insisted he will carry on fundraising until he raises more money for the charity.

He said: “I would say we raised about £500.

“I’m setting myself a target of £1,500 to raise. I had it in my head that that’s a figure I wanted to achieve.”

Mr Rickett said he was now turning his attention to a fun charity event he was organising at Aviva next Wednesday (August 29) when staff could pay £2 to turn up at work in wacky clothing with food vouchers to be provided to the best outfit wearers.

If he did not reach his £1,500 target at this event then Mr Rickett said he would “just keep going” until he did.

But as well as raising money to help the charity, Mr Rickett said he was also trying to raise awareness about how people can help others in need - and just how important that can be.

He said: “It’s making people aware of what can be done and how small things can make a huge difference.

“That’s what I really want to communicate with people.”

Speaking earlier this month, Mr Rickett said he owed it to the friends who had helped him to “try again”.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Updated: Man dies in bungalow blaze battled by more than 30 firefighters

A man has died at a house fire in Feltwell. Picture: Ian Burt

Major blow for new 10,000 home Mid-Norfolk Garden Town plans as councillors recommended to reject proposals

A map of the proposed new town's location in mid Norfolk, between the villages of North Elmham, Billingford and Bintree. Photo: Lanpro

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Police concerned for welfare of missing woman

Police are concerned for the welfare of Emma Nicholls, who is missing from Beck Row Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Major blow for new 10,000 home Mid-Norfolk Garden Town plans as councillors recommended to reject proposals

A map of the proposed new town's location in mid Norfolk, between the villages of North Elmham, Billingford and Bintree. Photo: Lanpro

Video: 7 things to do in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Village at War Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Organisers behind new music festival in north Norfolk quick to quash noise concerns

Views over East Raynham. Residents have voiced concerns over the performance times of a new musical festival being help there. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY.

Illegal rave caused £1,000 worth of damage to Thetford Forest

A rave is believed to have caused £1,000 worth of damage. Picture: Thetford Forest Facebook

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast