Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich grandmother “humiliated” in Tesco for being Scottish in mistaken identity saga

PUBLISHED: 05:30 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:58 10 August 2018

Aileen Mackellar with her granddaughters Ava and Mollie. Picture: Ashleigh Smith

Aileen Mackellar with her granddaughters Ava and Mollie. Picture: Ashleigh Smith

Ashleigh Smith

A grandmother from Norwich has described her humiliation after she was reprimanded by members of staff in a Tesco store, having been mistaken for another banned customer with a similar Scottish accent.

Aileen Mackellar was told she was banned from Tesco after a case of mistaken identity. Picture: Ashleigh SmithAileen Mackellar was told she was banned from Tesco after a case of mistaken identity. Picture: Ashleigh Smith

Aileen Mackellar was shopping in the Tesco Express store on Wroxham Road on July 31, when she was told by two members of staff that she was banned for swearing at staff a month before.

Mrs Mackeller, who lives in Little Plumstead, asked the staff why they believed her to be someone else, to which they reportedly replied: “Because you’re Scottish.”

The 65-year-old said: “I was so humiliated. They called over other assistants and there were other shoppers all around me as they stood there smirking and telling me I was banned.”

Mrs Mackellar, who works as a chiropodist, said: “I can’t sleep, I’ve had to cancel appointments at work because I can’t face it.

The Tesco Express store on Wroxham Road. Picture: GoogleMapsThe Tesco Express store on Wroxham Road. Picture: GoogleMaps

“They abused me because of my nationality, because I’m a Scottish woman. I just can’t believe it. Am I supposed to take the blame for everything a Scottish woman does wrong in a shop?”

She added: “They didn’t even take me to one side, they said to me they’d serve me this time but never again.

“I tried to be calm as I had to stand there and defend myself, but now I want to confront them now for what they did to me.”

Mrs Mackellar said: “I had an accident 40 years ago which had a massive impact on me and I’ve only just got to the place I’m in now, but they’ve just knocked me right back.”

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We are sorry for the experience Ms MacKellar had visiting our Wroxham Road Express. Our store manager has called to apologise directly and we would be delighted to welcome her back to store.”

They confirmed that this was a case of mistaken identity, and that Ms MacKellar was not banned from the store.

Ms Mackellar’s daughter Ashleigh Smith, 39, said: “This is a woman who has never done anything wrong in her life, and to be treated like that is just awful.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Housebuilder Persimmon sees 13% rise in profits

Housebuilder Persimmon has released its half year results. Picture: Getty Images

Have you see missing man Andrew Watson in Caistor St Edmund or Great Yarmouth area?

Andrew Watson is still missing Picture: Joanne King

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast