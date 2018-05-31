Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Can you help? City foodbank’s appeal for urgently-needed food items for children

PUBLISHED: 09:38 03 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:38 03 August 2018

Project manager Hannah Worsley at Norwich foodbank. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Project manager Hannah Worsley at Norwich foodbank. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2016

A foodbank has urged people to check if they can donate urgently-needed goods as demand for food for children spikes during the summer holidays.

The Norwich Foodbank Fish Club, meals and activities for children in the school holidays, pictured in 2015. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Norwich Foodbank Fish Club, meals and activities for children in the school holidays, pictured in 2015. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Trussell Trust’s network of more than 420 foodbanks - of which Norwich foodbank is part - provided 3,500 more three-day emergency food supplies to children in July and August last year, compared to the previous two months.

Primary school aged children were most likely to receive support, during a time which can see families - particularly those who rely on free school meals - struggling to cope with the additional cost.

The foodbank has urged local families to seek help if they are struggling to afford food - and local people to donate what they are able to.

Hannah Worsley, Norwich foodbank manager, said: “Lots of people are just getting by day-to-day but find their income simply won’t stretch to meet the extra pressure of missing free school meals or paying for extra childcare during the holidays.

“Help is here in Norwich. This summer, for the fifth year, we are running seven separate Food (and Fun) In School Holidays (FISH) clubs across the foodbank’s area, providing free fun activities and a free hot meal to local families finding the school holidays hard.

“The club offers children and parents a chance to relax, have some fun and make new friends – it’s all about helping each other and recognising that nobody in our community should feel alone.”

She said places had been allocated to local schools, with several clubs already full, but that families should contact admin@norwich.foodbank.org.uk or call 01603 251733 to see if there are spaces available.

Ms Worsley said they would work alongside other Trussell Trust foodbanks to “bring about long-term change to end hunger not only during the holidays, but at any time of year”.

The items most in need are long-life fruit juice, tinned tomatoes, cereal bars and breakfast biscuits, deodorant and washing powder.

Up to date lists of urgently needed food, and information about where donations can be left, can be found at www.norwichfoodbank.co.uk or on Facebook by searching Norwich Foodbank UK.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast