Fish and chip shop launch special ‘high sea’ version of afternoon tea

Christian Motta, Co-Owner at the new 'High Sea' at Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich. Photo: Lauren DeBoise Lauren DeBoise

Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich has introduced a new addition to their menu.

The sharing platter for two consists of clam sliders, squid, cod cheeks, whitebait, prawns and cod goujons served with chips and dips.

It is priced at £29 but a singles version is also available for £15.

The fish and chip shop announced the special new meal on their Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon and it went down a storm with their followers.

Kirstie Tifrani said: “When you think your fave place can’t get any better! Boom... you give me this.”

Lisa Bolingbroke commented: “This is a genius idea.”

“Wow looks delicious and very, very tempting,” added Helen Carlson.

The co-owner of Grosvenor Fish Bar, Christian Motta, said that ‘high sea’ had come about as an interesting alternative to high tea.

He said: “We wanted to do something fun and we all like a high tea, so we thought we’d do a ‘high sea’.

“We get lots of people coming in wanting to try all different things. They would ask us if we did platters so we thought we would come up with this on the tiered system like you would get a high tea and it’s had great feedback.”

As for the stand the platter is served on, it’s unique to the Grosvenor.

Mr Motta said: “We had this made because we couldn’t find anything to hold it all in. We’re very happy with them.”

Customers can order ‘high sea’ from the fish bar without booking but Mr Motta said it can also be ordered in advance.

“We’ve had a good response,” said Mr Motta. “We’ve had orders for them already.”

The Grosvenor are becoming known for their creative culinary flare, having also recently launched a larger version of the clam slider burger called ‘clamity Jane’.

They made waves last Christmas too with their fish and chip shop take on Christmas dinner which comprised of turkey sausages, chips, battered stuffing balls, gravy and cranberry sauce.

The long standing fish and chip shop, which has been serving Norwich for over 90 years in one incarnation or another, is consistently nominated by our readers when asked to name their favourite local chippy.

