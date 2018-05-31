The Norwich pooch in the running to be named Countryfile’s dog of the year

A Norwich canine is in the running to be named dog of the year by a well-known BBC television show.

Amber, a two-year-old Hungarian Vizla, is currently second place in Countryfile’s competition with more than 2,000 votes.

She has been pictured wearing a Norwich city shirt outside of Carrow Road.

Amber’s owner Mark North, 51, said: “She’s our first ever dog and she’s exceeded everything we expected from her.

“She’s beautiful, loyal and a great companion.”

The winner of the competition will win four HALTI walking set’s with second place winning one walking set and a hamper.

The picture used for the application is of her jumping over a fallen tree in a local woods.

Mr North said: “I was actually lying on the floor when I took this picture, it took three or four times of calling her over but we finally got the shot.”

Entries for the competition close on September 16 with the vote closing on September 30.

You can vote Countryfile dog of the year here.