Three curry houses in Norwich nominated for national awards

PUBLISHED: 11:51 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:51 28 August 2018

Tamarind Fine Indian Dining at Blofield is up for two awards at the English Curry Awards. Picture: Pete Huggins.

Pete Huggins

Three curry houses in the Norwich area have been nominated for national awards.

The takeaways and restaurants are in the running for the eighth annual English Curry Awards after being shortlisted via a public vote.

Tamarind Fine Indian Dining, on Woodbastwick Road in Blofield, is up for two awards. It’s general manger, Giash Miah, is a finalist in the ‘General Manager of the Year’ category alongside seven other managers. The restaurant has also been nominated in the fine dining category.

And two city eateries have shortlisted in the ‘Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year’ category.

Quality Indian and Bangladeshi Takeaway on Harvey Lane and Good Food Tandoori on St Stephens Road are nominated alongside seven other takeaways in the East of England, including Chilli Masters in King’s Lynn.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on September 17.

Where is your favourite curry house? Let us know in the comments below.

