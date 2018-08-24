Search


Historic Norwich City Football kits found in Melbourne charity shop

PUBLISHED: 14:33 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:11 24 August 2018

Norwich City v Colchester United in August 2009. Keeper Michael Theoklitos misses the ball for the first goal. Picture: Adrian Judd

His name might not evoke the fondest of memories for City fans.

Tommy Greenaway, 43, wearing his Norwich City shirts found in Salvos, Melbourne. Picture: Tommy GreenawayTommy Greenaway, 43, wearing his Norwich City shirts found in Salvos, Melbourne. Picture: Tommy Greenaway

When Michael Theoklitos made his first appearance at Carrow Road in 2009, he conceded seven goals against Colchester.

And in 2010, the Australian signed with the Brisbane Roar, bringing an end to his spell in Norwich.

But the memories of his time in the fine city have been revived, after his kit was spotted in an Australian charity shop.

Tommy Greenaway, 43 from Melbourne, found a home, away and training kit, along with shorts and a tracksuit, with 2009 keeper Michael Theoklitos’ name and number on the back.

Mr Greenaway said: “I didn’t recognise the name at first, so I did a search in the charity shop, when I realised who it was I couldn’t believe it!”

The kits were found in a Salvation Army store, in Hawthorn in Victoria.

Mr Greenaway said: “I’ve got to be honest, this is the first Norwich shirt I have ever seen in Australia.

“I may have seen a couple of tourists wearing shirts, but I’ve never seen them in a store before.”

Norwich City v Colchester United in August 2009. Keeper Michael Theoklitos. Picture: Adrian JuddNorwich City v Colchester United in August 2009. Keeper Michael Theoklitos. Picture: Adrian Judd

Theoklitos, who is now known as Michael Theo, is a keeper that not many football fans will remember - but his name will be familiar to Norwich fans.

He played for the team once on August 2009 when the Canaries were facing Colchester United in League One.

The keeper had a nightmare between the sticks with the final score being a miserable 7-1.

The team hadn’t conceded that many goals since 1992, and manager Bryan Gunn was sacked weeks after the game.

Mr Greenaway said: “This is so amazing, it has to be an actual shirt, unless there’s a Theo super fan in Melbourne.

“I bought the shirts for $5 each, which converts to around £7 or £8.”

New boss Paul Lambert gave Theoklitos a second chance, in a cup game against Gillingham where he claimed to have ‘got his wires crossed’ and missed the bus.

Mr Greenaway said: “If I could find Theo, I would love to get the shirt signed and find out if the shirt is actually his!”

Michael Theoklitos, pictured when he signed for Norwich City in 2009, pictured with then manager Bryan Gunn. Photo: Bill SmithMichael Theoklitos, pictured when he signed for Norwich City in 2009, pictured with then manager Bryan Gunn. Photo: Bill Smith

Today, he still plays for Brisbane Roar FC, an Australian team which has won the domestic title on three separate occasions.

Topic Tags:

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

