Norwich City fans take to the streets for supporters’ march ahead of West Brom game

11 August, 2018 - 19:40
The Norwich fans take part in a march before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Lt

Paul Chesterton

Riverside was turned into a swarm of yellow and green as Norwich City fans marched to Carrow Road ahead of their team’s first home game of the Championship season.

The march was organised by fan groups Along Come Norwich and Barclay End Norwich, with the aim of improving the atmosphere at the stadium.

Thomas Markham-Uden, from Barclay End Norwich, said: “It is a way to get lots of fans that are like-minded together so we can create a great atmosphere and carry that into the stand. We did it at the start of the season last year and before the Ipswich game and we had a couple of thousand people marching. We had a really good cross section of fans, not just people from the Barclay stand and Snakepit, which is our aim.”

The friendly march was held ahead of the Canaries’ dramatic 4-3 defeat to West Brom on Saturday afternoon, with hundreds joining in with the colourful fun and games ahead of the 3pm kick-off.

• Watch a video of the march above

