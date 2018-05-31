Young supporters and veteran fans are buzzing after meeting latest Carrow Road stars

NCFC fan Russell Parker at the Canaries store in Intu Chapelfield where Felix Passlack, Jordan Rhodes and Aston Oxborough were doing a signing. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Norwich City fans flocked to a Canaries shop in Norwich to greet two new additions to the club roster, as well as one young up and comer.

New loan signing Felix Passlack and James Rhodes and U23s goalkeeper Aston Oxborough signed autographs and posted for selfies with more than 200 fans in a queue that stretched the entire length of the official shop in Chapelfield.

A buzz entered the room as the players arrived yesterday afternoon – and didn’t die down for the duration of the signing.

At such an exciting period in the season, where Norwich stand poised with an untested but dynamic young squad, the appearance of the team’s newest players thrilled the fans peering eagerly down the queue.

Fan Tom Davies, 25, said: “I think they’re all going to be really important for the team this year, so I’m so glad to have found the time to have turned up.

“James Rhodes is by far the most exciting loan signing we’ve had in years. I’m looking forward to getting selfies with all of them, but the most of all just with him because I think he’s going to bag us a lot of goals.”

As well as sparking a tidal wave of updated profile pictures on Facebook and Twitter, for one somewhat more senior fan the appearance contributed to the growth of a collection of autographs.

“I was nine years old and I came face to face with Ron Ashman. That was when it all started,” said Russell Parker, who was first in line at the queue, eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new players.

“I got his autograph and it was such an exciting moment that I’ve been collecting ever since. I’m 67 now, so I suppose you can only imagine.”

He said you could “put a rough figure at about 1,300, and that’s just the ones that are Norwich City related”.

His collection of player and coach autographs, many collected first-hand, extends all the way back to the 1920s.

He queued for one hour and 15 minutes for the three autographs, and offered some sage advice to young collectors: “The wait is always worth it.”

Many Norwich fans will be hoping the same words apply to their team as the first home game of the season gets underway this Saturday against West Brom.

