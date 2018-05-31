Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich City Council awarded ‘gold standard’ for homelessness service

PUBLISHED: 12:30 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:27 01 August 2018

Norwich City Council has been awarded a gold standard status for its homelessness service. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich City Council has been awarded a gold standard status for its homelessness service. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Norwich City Council has been awarded a ‘gold standard’ status for its homelessness service.

It received the accolade from the National Practitioner Support Service (NPSS) in testament to its housing advice, home options allocation scheme and support for vulnerable people.

The city council is now one of 14 gold standard homelessness and prevention services in the country.

In order to receive the award, the council had to undergo three years of assessments, including reviews from other local authorities.

The council also had to complete 10 challenges which assessed areas including partnership working and having a comprehensive homelessness strategy.

Gail Harris, cabinet member with responsibility for homelessness and housing allocations, said: “I am very proud that Norwich residents can be confident in the support and advice available from the city council.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: 7 things to do in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Village at War Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Friend of James Maddison punched man he thought wasn’t showing midfielder respect, court hears

Former Norwich City midfielder James Maddison. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

NHS worker’s 1000 mile Tri-ing challenge.

Becky Cooper and Angela Beard who are travelling 1000 miles across England, Scotland and Wales. Picture: Becky Cooper

Can you see yourself in these pictures from Fakenham Music Festival?

Fakenham Music Festival. Photo: Keith Osborn

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast