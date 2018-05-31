Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

How can Stoke be rated a nicer city than Norwich?

PUBLISHED: 19:16 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 19:25 20 August 2018

Norwich war memorial. Norwich Market. Norwich Castle. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich war memorial. Norwich Market. Norwich Castle. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2015

A poll of thousands of people has found that Norwich is more popular than major cities including Manchester and Birmingham.

YouGov asked 55,000 people on their opinions towards 57 English, Welsh and Scottish cities and 72pc of respondents said they like Norwich.

This compares to 69pc for Manchester, 68pc for Liverpool and 40pc for Birmingham. Other cities which finished below Norwich in the poll included Glasgow, Cardiff, Bristol, Leeds and Derby.

Elsewhere, 75pc of people liked Stoke-on-Trent, and 77pc of people said they like Lincoln.

The poll revealed that York is the most liked city with more than nine in 10 Britons saying they like the northern city. Bath, Edinburgh, Chester and Durham made up the top five.

Bradford was at the bottom of the table, with only 23pc of respondents stating they like the West Yorkshire city. Only marginally behind was Wolverhampton on 24pc, with third from bottom being Sunderland at 30pc.

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich Business Improvement District said: “I think there’s a very notable success in that.

“It’s a good result though we would obviously like to be in the top 10 and there’s some strange ones you wouldn’t have though would be higher!

“It’s a reflection of how well Norwich is considered in national life, it’s seen in a really good light and changed it’s national perception over the years.

“I think people see Norwich as a modern and forward thinking city.

“What Norwich offers is a really good work-life balance, culture and heritage.”

• What is your favourite British city? Let us know in the comments.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: This is when you can see the Red Arrows over Norwich

The Red Arrows at the Great Yarmouth Airshow. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norwich City paint away changing room pink to lower opponents’ testosterone

Stuart Webber, Norwich City's sporting director, has revealed the unusual pink changing rooms plan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Friend of James Maddison punched man he thought wasn’t showing midfielder respect, court hears

Former Norwich City midfielder James Maddison. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast