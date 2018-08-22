Woman assaulted after argument in Norwich

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Norwich yesterday.

The incident happened on St Stephens Street at about 4.30pm when the victim, a woman in her 30s, was involved in a verbal argument with a man. The victim was grabbed and thrown, suffering injuries to her knees and elbows.

A male passer-by who intervened during the incident was pushed by the suspect, causing him to fall. He was uninjured.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

Anyone with information should contact PC Wayne Gardiner at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.