Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich 90-year-old breaks ski slope record

PUBLISHED: 10:50 17 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:58 17 August 2018

Yvonne celebrated her 90th birthday by visiting the snowsports centre. Picture: Brooklands Care Home

Yvonne celebrated her 90th birthday by visiting the snowsports centre. Picture: Brooklands Care Home

Brooklands Care Home

A 90-year-old woman from Norwich has turned heads after snow tubing down a ski slope in Norwich.

Yvonne taking to the slopes. Picture: Brooklands Care HomeYvonne taking to the slopes. Picture: Brooklands Care Home

Staff and visitors alike were amazed at Norfolk Snowsports Club in Trowse when Yvonne Pocklington, who celebrated her ninetieth birthday just two weeks earlier, broke the record for the oldest person to snow tube down its ski slope.

Ms Pocklington had taken to the slopes along with some fellow residents from Brooklands care home in Drayton, Norwich, because her birthday wish was to be “not quite so hot”, during one of the hottest summers in Norfolk since 1976.

One representative of the care home said that Ms Pocklington was “completely fearless” as she embarked on climbing into one of the cushioned rubber tubes before coursing down the club’s dry ski slopes.

They added that “her face when she arrived at the bottom was priceless” and that she was a known daredevil among residents at the care home.

Yvonne Pocklington said she wanted to be Yvonne Pocklington said she wanted to be "not quite so hot" as her birthday wish. Picture: Brooklands Care Home

Of her tubing experience, Ms Pocklington said afterwards: “It was exciting. I didn’t know what was going to happen. I said to Julia [the home manager], ‘You are going to come with me, aren’t you?’.

“When I got to the bottom, I wanted to go up again, but it was quite tiring. I’d like to go again.”

Among the group of residents from the care home attending the day out was also Kate McNae, 75, who is living with dementia.

Having grown up a keen skier, she said: “I skied a lot in Norway when I was young. It was often very cold and my father and mother always told me to be careful!”

Julia Chapman Wright, the home manager at Brooklands who accompanied the group on their day out, said: “Yvonne’s delighted expression when she came off the slope said it all. It was great to be able to grant Yvnonne’s wish and lovely for Kate to be back on the slopes again!”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious crash on Norwich roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ava-May Littleboy’s mother appeals for stolen iPad containing pictures of her daughter to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston.

Train cancellations for commuters in Norfolk

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast