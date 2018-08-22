Video

Pontins land owner advised to make fire hit site secure

An aerial photo of the former Pontins site at Hemsby, captured with a DJI drone, as fire crews deal with the blaze. Picture: Simon Carter Archant

The owners of the fire-hit former Pontins holiday camp in Hemsby have been advised they must secure the site and demolish the rest of the arson-struck main building.

In the early hours of Saturday morning a massive blaze broke at the Beach Road site leading to more than 90 firefighters tackling the fire, which was deliberately started.

Since the fire Great Yarmouth Borough Council has been monitoring the situation, which has seen diggers pull down part of the main reception building.

The council has now advised that landowners North Trust, which is based in Chorley, to secure the perimeter of the 22 acre site and secure and demolish the building effected by the fire.

The council also says it is working with the company to ensure it is aware of its responsibilities as a land owner.

Hemsby fire and demolition. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Hemsby fire and demolition. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Carl Smith, Chairman of the borough council’s environment committee said: “The borough council is in liaison with the owners of the former Pontins site in Hemsby, Northern Trust Company Ltd, to ensure they are aware of their health, safety and environmental responsibilities as landowners.

“In the short term the borough council is actively monitoring the site to ensure it poses no risk to public health.

“The council has advised the Northern Trust to ensure the perimeter of their land and what remains of the building are both secured with a view to demolition in due course. The borough will use the statutory powers available to it to ensure the community and immediate area remains safe.”

Anyone with information on the arson attack should call Norfolk Police on 101, quoting reference 28 of August 18. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.