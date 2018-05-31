Search

North Walsham writer publishes ‘escapist’ first novel in fantasy trilogy

PUBLISHED: 14:58 17 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:58 17 August 2018

James Wright, 29, has published Hopebearer, the first novel in his fantasy trilogy, The High Realm Chronicles. Photo: James Wright

Archant

A North Walsham writer has described his excitement at publishing his first book.

James Wright, 29, was a former pupil at North Walsham High School and Paston College, and his first novel, Hopebearer, was released earlier this month.

Mr Wright said: “I’ve always loved to read, and from as far back as I can remember it’s been my ambition to write a novel.

“I wrote Hopebearer primarily for a teen audience, but I hope that lots of older people who are young at heart and who are after a bit of escapism will enjoy it too.

“This is a huge personal achievement and I hope residents of my home county will have as much fun reading it as I’ve had writing it.”

Hopebearer is the first book in fantasy trilogy, The High Realm Chronicles, and Mr Wright has already begun work on the second novel.

He added: “I’m very excited about the book, and can’t wait to share it with my readers.”

Hopebearer is available to buy from Amazon.

