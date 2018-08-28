Deliveroo rider thanks people who came to his aid after crash

Harry Hoy said he was hit by a car as he attempted to leave the roundabout onto North Walsham Road on Monday afternoon (September 3).

A Deliveroo driver who was sent flying off his moped while exiting a Broadland Northway (NDR) roundabout has thanked those who came to his aid.

Harry Hoy said he was hit by a car as he attempted to leave the roundabout onto North Walsham Road on Monday afternoon (September 3).

Harry Hoy said he was hit by a car as he attempted to leave the roundabout onto North Walsham Road on Monday afternoon (September 3).

The 24-year-old was sent over the vehicle’s bonnet and hit a sign with his leg before landing on a traffic island.

Mr Hoy said: “As I came to exit the roundabout this car came out of nowhere and the next thing I knew I had hit its right flank.

“I don’t remember much after that, but I landed on a raised triangle in the road with my leg wrapped around a post [traffic sign].

Harry Hoy said the impact damaged "pretty much" all the panels on his 125cc Honda moped and snapped off its seat.

“I heard one person say I went over the bonnet of the car.”

He said other drivers immediately stopped their vehicles and rushed over to help him.

One woman called paramedics while another man sat down by him and held his hand.

Mr Hoy, who lives in North Walsham, said a man driving a truck also got out to stop traffic.

The damage to Harry Hoy's helmet from the crash.

“I think they all deserve some recognition,” he said.

“They didn’t just stop and ask if I was okay and drive off, they stayed with me.”

Mr Hoy, who was on his way to work in Norwich at the time, said he suffered a large cut to his hand and a lump on his leg from where it hit the sign.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene but had to go to A&E that evening after he lost the feeling in his hand.

It was found to have been caused by swelling from the cut.

He said the impact damaged “pretty much” all the panels on his 125cc Honda moped and snapped off its seat.

The delivery driver said he entered the roundabout from North Walsham Road in the right-hand lane and indicated to take the second exit towards Norwich.

He claimed the car pulled out from the first exit and had been on the outside lane of the roundabout.

“I didn’t have time to pull my breaks as it happened so quickly,” he added.

Mr Hoy said he used the right-hand lane as the road splits into two lanes before the roundabout and merges back into one on the other side.

Norfolk Police said it was called to the scene at 4.43pm. The road reopened at 5.47pm.