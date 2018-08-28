Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Deliveroo rider thanks people who came to his aid after crash

PUBLISHED: 18:58 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 18:58 05 September 2018

Harry Hoy said he was hit by a car as he attempted to leave the roundabout onto North Walsham Road on Monday afternoon (September 3). Photo: Martyn Green

Harry Hoy said he was hit by a car as he attempted to leave the roundabout onto North Walsham Road on Monday afternoon (September 3). Photo: Martyn Green

Archant

A Deliveroo driver who was  sent flying off his moped  while exiting a Broadland Northway (NDR) roundabout  has thanked those who came  to his aid.

Harry Hoy said he was hit by a car as he attempted to leave the roundabout onto North Walsham Road on Monday afternoon (September 3). Photo: Harry HoyHarry Hoy said he was hit by a car as he attempted to leave the roundabout onto North Walsham Road on Monday afternoon (September 3). Photo: Harry Hoy

Harry Hoy said he was hit by a car as he attempted to leave the roundabout onto North Walsham Road on Monday afternoon (September 3).

The 24-year-old was sent over the vehicle’s bonnet and hit a sign with his leg before landing on a traffic island.

Mr Hoy said: “As I came to exit the roundabout this car came out of nowhere and the next thing I knew I had hit its right flank.

“I don’t remember much after that, but I landed on a raised triangle in the road with my leg wrapped around a post [traffic sign].

Harry Hoy said the impact damaged “pretty much” all the panels on his 125cc Honda moped and snapped off its seat. Photo: Harry HoyHarry Hoy said the impact damaged “pretty much” all the panels on his 125cc Honda moped and snapped off its seat. Photo: Harry Hoy

“I heard one person say I went over the bonnet of the car.”

He said other drivers immediately stopped their vehicles and rushed over to help him.

One woman called paramedics while another man sat down by him and held his hand.

Mr Hoy, who lives in North Walsham, said a man driving a truck also got out to stop traffic.

The damage to Harry Hoy's helmet from the crash. Photo: Harry HoyThe damage to Harry Hoy's helmet from the crash. Photo: Harry Hoy

“I think they all deserve some recognition,” he said.

“They didn’t just stop and ask if I was okay and drive off, they stayed with me.”

Mr Hoy, who was on his  way to work in Norwich at  the time, said he suffered a  large cut to his hand and  a lump on his leg from where it hit the sign.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene but had to go to A&E that evening after he lost the feeling in his hand.

It was found to have been caused by swelling from the cut.

He said the impact damaged “pretty much” all the panels on his 125cc Honda moped and snapped off its seat.

The delivery driver said he entered the roundabout from North Walsham Road in the right-hand lane and indicated to take the second exit towards Norwich.

He claimed the car pulled out from the first exit and had been on the outside lane of the roundabout.

“I didn’t have time to pull my breaks as it happened so quickly,” he added.

Mr Hoy said he used the right-hand lane as the road splits into two lanes before the roundabout and merges back into one on the other side.

Norfolk Police said it was called to the scene at 4.43pm. The road reopened at 5.47pm.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

Video: See how this Norfolk couple are transforming a country cottage into their dream home

Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

The best and worst McDonald’s in Norfolk according to TripAdvisor

Swaffham McDonalds. Photo: Google Images

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Disruption expected as date for major road resurfacing is set

A146, Norwich Road. Photo: Google.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: 15 places to visit for free in Norfolk during Heritage Open Days

Horsey Windmill Credit: Malcom Bulb/newzulu.com

WATCH: Our Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show LIVE – including Russell Martin and James Maddison interviews

The latest edition of our weekly Norwich City fanzine, The PinkUn Show, debates the latest Canaries action, their derby point and what's on the horizon.

Homes evacuated and street sealed off after ruptured gas pipe ignites

Homes have been evacuated and a street closed after a ruptured gas pipe ignited in Willow Road, Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

City robber jailed for 10 years after targeting teenage cashier with water pistol

Ryan Smith has been jailed for a 10 year extended sentence after his 13th robbery in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Disruption expected as date for major road resurfacing is set

A146, Norwich Road. Photo: Google.

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast