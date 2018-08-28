North Norfolk village celebrates opening of new playground

At the opening of Paston vilage's new playground. Picture: SUPPLIED BY DENISE MCKEOUGH Archant

The north Norfolk village of Paston has celebrated the opening of a new playground there.

Elizabeth Purdy cuts the ribbon at Paston vilage's new playground. Picture: SUPPLIED BY DENISE MCKEOUGH Elizabeth Purdy cuts the ribbon at Paston vilage's new playground. Picture: SUPPLIED BY DENISE MCKEOUGH

About 100 people were at a launch event on September 2, where Elizabeth Purdy, recently retired chairman of Paston Parish Council, cut the ribbon.

Mrs Purdy praised the efforts of the playground committee in raising over £40,000 in just over two years, allowing them to buy five play elements including the very popular aerial zip wire, together with an all-weather play surface.

She added that the playground has been transformed into a community space with new seating, additional garden areas and picnic tables for everyone to enjoy.

Donations to the project included £15,000 from North Norfolk Big Society, as well as a contribution from Shell at Bacton Gas Terminal and money raised at community events.

Elizabeth Purdy plants a cherry blossom tree at Paston vilage's new playground. Picture: SUPPLIED BY DENISE MCKEOUGH Elizabeth Purdy plants a cherry blossom tree at Paston vilage's new playground. Picture: SUPPLIED BY DENISE MCKEOUGH

A cherry blossom tree, donated by Overstrand Garden Centre, was also planted by Mrs Purdy to celebrate the official opening.