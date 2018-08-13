Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Actor returns to Norfolk stage where he first appeared aged eight

13 August, 2018 - 13:22
Olly Westlake brushing up on his lines for Sheringham Little Theatre'’s summer drama season. Picture: Richard Batson.

Olly Westlake brushing up on his lines for Sheringham Little Theatre'’s summer drama season. Picture: Richard Batson.

Archant

A newly-qualified actor is waiting in the wings to make his summer drama debut back home on a stage where he first appeared as an eight-year-old.

Now 22, Olly Westlake, from Southrepps, plays teenager Leonard in the farce Wife Begins at Forty during Sheringham Little Theatre’s summer season.

Fourteen years ago he stood on the same stage playing a child in a gritty amateur dramatics production of Shadowlands, with his mother played by his real-life mum Sarah.

He said: “Mum used to do a lot of drama with a theatre company so I was brought up with the stage. I went to a Sheringham youth drama group when I was seven and just loved it.”

He played the Artful Dodger in Oliver, was a Lost Boy in Peter Pan, and became Balou the bear in a youth production of The Jungle Book. At Paston College he decided to make acting his career.

While at East 15 drama school in London, he learned method acting by experiencing the harsh life of a Soviet gulag labour camp worker.

He said: “I was locked in a cage for three days, spent nine hours a day digging, and ate just a bowl of soup. We lived like that for two weeks.”

During drama school holidays he returned to Sheringham to play Will Scarlett in the Little Theatre’s Robin Hood panto.

He added: “I am really looking forward to it.”

Theatre director Debbie Thompson said: “We are proud of our youth theatre work, and our summer drama season – so it is especially thrilling when a former member of our youth cast returns here as a professional actor setting out on his career.”

The professional cast are John Macneill (George), Emily Outred (Linda), Matt Jamie (Roger), Sarah Langton (Betty), and young North Norfolk actors Olly Westlake (Leonard) and Ryan Starling (Bernard).

Stage comedy king Ray Cooney’s farce opens on Wednesday, August 22, and runs until Wednesday, August 29.

The last drama in the theatre’s summer season is the comedy A Passionate Woman (August 31-September 5).

Tickets and information from 01263 822347 or www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Have you see missing man Andrew Watson in Caistor St Edmund or Great Yarmouth area?

Andrew Watson is still missing Picture: Joanne King

Firefighters called to a fire in Scottow

Three crews are on the scene of a fire in Scottow. Photo: Steve Adams

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast