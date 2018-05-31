Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk youth parliament pens heartfelt message for Ypres wreath

PUBLISHED: 20:55 06 August 2018 | UPDATED: 20:55 06 August 2018

Norfolk County Standard Bearer Ken Thomas, Norfolk County Council Members of Youth Parliament Cameron Hodds and Fee Robinson, Royal British Legion County Chairman John Boisson . Photo: Norfolk County Council

Norfolk County Standard Bearer Ken Thomas, Norfolk County Council Members of Youth Parliament Cameron Hodds and Fee Robinson, Royal British Legion County Chairman John Boisson . Photo: Norfolk County Council

Archant

Norfolk’s Members of Youth Parliament (MYPs) have penned a heartfelt message to go on a wreath that will be laid in Ypres.

Two of Norfolk County Council’s MYPs, Cameron Hodds and Fee Robinson, met up with the county’s representatives of the Royal British Legion (RBL) who will be making the trip to Belgium this week to commemorate the last 100 days of the First World War.

Mr Hodds said that Norfolk’s four MYPS were honoured to have the opportunity to show their gratitude on behalf of their generation.

Their message said: “100 years later we still remember those who fell fighting for the values we take for granted.

As the young people of Norfolk, we still remember because without them, our lives would not be what they are.”

MYPs are non-party political and raise issues that are affecting young people. They work with local councillors and MPs.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast