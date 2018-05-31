Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk town celebrated in new novel

PUBLISHED: 14:01 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:36 10 August 2018

Annie Beaumont with her book Daughters of Hamilton Hall. Picture: Annie Beaumont

Annie Beaumont with her book Daughters of Hamilton Hall. Picture: Annie Beaumont

Archant

People who live in Norfolk already know that the county is full of idyllic market towns and villages.

Annie Beaumont's book Daughters of Hamilton Hall. Picture: Annie BeaumontAnnie Beaumont's book Daughters of Hamilton Hall. Picture: Annie Beaumont

Now, a former resident of Wymondham who loved the area so much has written a novel based on the town.

Dr Anne Beaumont, 70, has written the book Daughters of Hamilton Hall that references a number of locations and businesses in Wymondham across five generations from The Second World War to present day.

After living in Norfolk for more than 40 years she thought Wymondham was a perfect location.

Dr Beaumont said: “I wanted it to be very relatable and Wymondham played an interesting role in the war effort. As the book transcends five generations, from World War II to modern day, it was the perfect setting.”

Annie Beaumont with her book Daughters of Hamilton Hall. Picture: Annie BeaumontAnnie Beaumont with her book Daughters of Hamilton Hall. Picture: Annie Beaumont

As part of the 260 page book’s release Dr Beaumont will be returning to the market town after living in Spain for two years for a reading in Wymondham Library on Wednesday, September 26.

Daughters of Hamilton Hall hopes to connect with readers as the main character Laura gets taken on a journey to find out more about her family after inheriting Hamilton Hall.

Dr Beaumont added: “The main character opens the door to an heir hunter who tells her she has inherited Hamilton Hall and the story follows her trying to raise money to restore it.

“She grew up with a single mum and no other relatives so she becomes emotionally attached to this house and the family she never met.”

Dr Beamount wrote the book while working for the Open University. She started a writing course in which she had to submit 2,000 words every fortnight and before she knew it, the book was completed.

She added: “I started the Unthank writing course online around three years ago. I was still working while I was writing the book but I was able to average 1,000 words a week, suddenly it was finished.

“I have mentioned several Wymondham businesses like the Green Dragon pub and the Thai restaurant which has changed names many times but I hope people will be able to recognise it.

Daughters of Hamilton Hall is available on Amazon in both paper back and kindle.

For information on the book reading go to www.norfolk.gov.uk/libraries.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Housebuilder Persimmon sees 13% rise in profits

Housebuilder Persimmon has released its half year results. Picture: Getty Images

Have you see missing man Andrew Watson in Caistor St Edmund or Great Yarmouth area?

Andrew Watson is still missing Picture: Joanne King

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast