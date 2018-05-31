Norfolk town celebrated in new novel

Annie Beaumont with her book Daughters of Hamilton Hall. Picture: Annie Beaumont Archant

People who live in Norfolk already know that the county is full of idyllic market towns and villages.

Now, a former resident of Wymondham who loved the area so much has written a novel based on the town.

Dr Anne Beaumont, 70, has written the book Daughters of Hamilton Hall that references a number of locations and businesses in Wymondham across five generations from The Second World War to present day.

After living in Norfolk for more than 40 years she thought Wymondham was a perfect location.

Dr Beaumont said: “I wanted it to be very relatable and Wymondham played an interesting role in the war effort. As the book transcends five generations, from World War II to modern day, it was the perfect setting.”

As part of the 260 page book’s release Dr Beaumont will be returning to the market town after living in Spain for two years for a reading in Wymondham Library on Wednesday, September 26.

Daughters of Hamilton Hall hopes to connect with readers as the main character Laura gets taken on a journey to find out more about her family after inheriting Hamilton Hall.

Dr Beaumont added: “The main character opens the door to an heir hunter who tells her she has inherited Hamilton Hall and the story follows her trying to raise money to restore it.

“She grew up with a single mum and no other relatives so she becomes emotionally attached to this house and the family she never met.”

Dr Beamount wrote the book while working for the Open University. She started a writing course in which she had to submit 2,000 words every fortnight and before she knew it, the book was completed.

She added: “I started the Unthank writing course online around three years ago. I was still working while I was writing the book but I was able to average 1,000 words a week, suddenly it was finished.

“I have mentioned several Wymondham businesses like the Green Dragon pub and the Thai restaurant which has changed names many times but I hope people will be able to recognise it.

Daughters of Hamilton Hall is available on Amazon in both paper back and kindle.

For information on the book reading go to www.norfolk.gov.uk/libraries.