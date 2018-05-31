Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk writer/ performer’s new play is set on Cromer pier

PUBLISHED: 12:45 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:13 22 August 2018

James McDermott's new play is set on Cromer pier. Picture: Supplied by James McDermott

James McDermott's new play is set on Cromer pier. Picture: Supplied by James McDermott

Archant

A new play by Norfolk writer/performer James McDermott is a comedy drama set at a crumbling cafe on the end of Cromer pier.

‘Time and Tide’ follows his previous north Norfolk-set play, ‘Rubber Ring’, which was a huge hit at the Edinburgh Festival and played across the county.

He said: “Time and Tide has been selected to be developed on the prestigious Park Theatre script accelerator programme in London. We’ll now get space to research and develop the script before presenting it on the Park200 stage in November.

“Meanwhile, I’m developing Rubber Ring into a TV series with Hat Trick Productions (Outnumbered, Father Ted).

“I’m also writing new plays for HighTide, Eastern Angles and Oldham Coliseum. And I have been nominated for The Diversity Award at this year’s Norfolk Arts Awards. I am also set to teach a 10-week introduction to scriptwriting course at Norwich Theatre Royal from September.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Updated: Man dies in bungalow blaze battled by more than 30 firefighters

A man has died at a house fire in Feltwell. Picture: Ian Burt

Major blow for new 10,000 home Mid-Norfolk Garden Town plans as councillors recommended to reject proposals

A map of the proposed new town's location in mid Norfolk, between the villages of North Elmham, Billingford and Bintree. Photo: Lanpro

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Police concerned for welfare of missing woman

Police are concerned for the welfare of Emma Nicholls, who is missing from Beck Row Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Major blow for new 10,000 home Mid-Norfolk Garden Town plans as councillors recommended to reject proposals

A map of the proposed new town's location in mid Norfolk, between the villages of North Elmham, Billingford and Bintree. Photo: Lanpro

Video: 7 things to do in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Village at War Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Organisers behind new music festival in north Norfolk quick to quash noise concerns

Views over East Raynham. Residents have voiced concerns over the performance times of a new musical festival being help there. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY.

Illegal rave caused £1,000 worth of damage to Thetford Forest

A rave is believed to have caused £1,000 worth of damage. Picture: Thetford Forest Facebook

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast