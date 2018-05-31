Norfolk writer/ performer’s new play is set on Cromer pier

James McDermott's new play is set on Cromer pier. Picture: Supplied by James McDermott Archant

A new play by Norfolk writer/performer James McDermott is a comedy drama set at a crumbling cafe on the end of Cromer pier.

‘Time and Tide’ follows his previous north Norfolk-set play, ‘Rubber Ring’, which was a huge hit at the Edinburgh Festival and played across the county.

He said: “Time and Tide has been selected to be developed on the prestigious Park Theatre script accelerator programme in London. We’ll now get space to research and develop the script before presenting it on the Park200 stage in November.

“Meanwhile, I’m developing Rubber Ring into a TV series with Hat Trick Productions (Outnumbered, Father Ted).

“I’m also writing new plays for HighTide, Eastern Angles and Oldham Coliseum. And I have been nominated for The Diversity Award at this year’s Norfolk Arts Awards. I am also set to teach a 10-week introduction to scriptwriting course at Norwich Theatre Royal from September.”