Women to raise money for charity by walking length of River Waveney

PUBLISHED: 13:41 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:28 08 August 2018

Karen Lomax and Jane Wheeler, who are to walk the length of the River Waveney. Picture: Mark Wheeler

Archant

Two friends are to walk 70 miles along the length of the River Waveney as part of a charity challenge.

Jane Wheeler, 48, from Yaxley, and Karen Lomax, 56, from Fressingfield, are to take on the feat in April 2019.

It will see them walk the 70 miles from the end of the river at Great Yarmouth to its source at Lopham Fen, near Redgrave, over a span of seven days.

They will pass through towns such as Beccles and Bungay and walk through some of East Anglia’s finest scenery.

The two women met working at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, where they have worked for a combined period of 36 years.

They are doing the challenge to raise money for Crohn’s and Colitis UK and Cancer Research UK, both causes close to their hearts.

Mrs Wheeler was diagnosed with Crohn’s in 2014 and until recently was not able to walk due to her symptoms.

For Mrs Lomax, both her sister and her mother have suffered from breast cancer.

Mrs Wheeler said: “I have always loved walking, I love maps and I always have one in my hands.

“However, the symptoms I had from the Crohn’s meant I couldn’t go out walking, but in January I had stoma formation surgery so I can now go walking again.”

Mrs Lomax said: “I carry a lot of extra weight and after losing my parents last year I decided it is time to look after myself.

“I still don’t like walking, but I love a challenge and if somebody challenges me to do anything I am quite stubborn and I will rise to it.”

The two women decided to take on the walk after bumping into another walker doing a 100 mile challenge.

Mrs Wheeler said: “I have always wanted to do a long distance walk so it grew from there.

“We wanted to make it practical as well so we can go home to our families every night too.”

They aim to raise £1000, with the money being equally split between the two charities.

You can help and donate to their walk, visit their donation page at https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/waveneywanderers

