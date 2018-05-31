Norfolk woman who lost 4 stone 5lb in running for national slimming award

Deb Rawlins before she lost 4st 5lb at be named Harleston Slimming World ‘Woman of the Year’. Picture: Slimming World Archant

A Norfolk slimmer has seen her life-changing 4 stone 5lb weight loss lead to her representing her local club in a nationwide competition.

Deb Rawlins, 60, from Harleston, has gone from a size 18 to a 10-12, prompting her to be named Harleston’s Slimming World ‘Woman of the Year’.

Now she’s been chosen to represent the Norfolk group in the Slimming World Woman of the Year 2018 competition, which aims to find the UK and Ireland’s most inspiring female slimmer.

She said: “I never could have dreamt that I’d be in this position when I first began my weight loss journey. Losing weight has made such a big difference to me. My health is better, I have more energy, I’m happier and I feel more comfortable in my own skin.”

Deb joined Slimming World in July 2016 after becoming increasingly unhappy with her size.

“I’ve always struggled with my weight. I tried lots of different ways to lose weight but they usually left me feeling hungry or miserable – or both, in fact,” she said.

She lost 3.5lbs in her first week at the club. As the weight started to come off, her fitness improved and she now loves walking.

She said: “I know a lot of people worry about joining a slimming club because they don’t know what to expect. Right from the first moment I walked into my Slimming World group I felt comfortable though, and the support I’ve received has been amazing.”

Rowena Mason, who runs the Harleston group, says: “I’m so proud of Deb. She’s a fantastic ambassador for Slimming World and what she’s achieved is nothing short of incredible. She’s a huge inspiration to everyone in our group and I hope she inspires other women – and men – in Harleston to change their lives in the same way.”

Slimming World holds seven member competitions throughout the year including Couple of the Year, Woman of the Year, Man of the Year and Young Slimmer of the Year.

The Woman of the Year 2018 winner will be announced in November and will take home a £3,000 prize or a five-day holiday in Mexico.