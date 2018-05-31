Search

Norfolk military museum offers unique bring your own tank event

PUBLISHED: 10:03 11 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:03 11 August 2018

Norfolk Tank Museum's Armourfest is returning. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk Tank Museum's Armourfest is returning. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk Tank Museum is offering a unique experience by allowing people to bring its own tanks to their Armoufest event this weekend.

Norfolk Tank Museum's Armourfest is returning. Picture: Nick ButcherNorfolk Tank Museum's Armourfest is returning. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Popular Armoutfest, held at the museum in Forncett St Peter, is set to be pure military vehicle mayhem with opportunities to see Centurion tanks and other vehicles put through their paces over an assault course.

Angela Youngman, from museum, said: “It started as people kept on phoning up and saying that they have a tank and asking to bring it along.

“We are not sure how many will turn up but there is going to be extra tanks beyond what we have had in previous years.

“One of the people who phoned up said ‘I’ve got a Sherman tank, if I can park it can I bring it along’. We said yes and they can have a play on the assault course.”

Norfolk Tank Museum's Armourfest is returning. Picture: Sonya DuncanNorfolk Tank Museum's Armourfest is returning. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Gates open today and tomorrow from 9am until 6pm.

There will be a mini-tank display, BV All Terrain Vehicle rides and an opportunity to take part in the ‘Run What You Bring!’ event, where military vehicle enthusiasts have the chance to try out their vehicles across an assault course.

Visitors will be able to see the Museum’s own Deborah Mk IV WW1 tank in action. Built at the museum as part of a Channel 4 Guy Martin Build a tank programme, with the Museum is now its permanent home.

Ms Youngman added: “Even the people in the museum are excited about the Sherman coming as not many of them have seen one. That will be quite eye opening.

Norfolk Tank Museum's Armourfest is returning. Picture: Nick ButcherNorfolk Tank Museum's Armourfest is returning. Picture: Nick Butcher

“While we were at The Royal Norfolk Show we never stopped talking to people who were fascinated and thought it was amazing, yet they didn’t know we existed.”

The Norfolk Tank Museum will be using one of its powerful Centurion Tanks to crush a car and then remove the remains using the Museum’s Foden.

Other highlights include the visiting Sherman tank which took part in the 2014 Brad Pitt movie ‘Fury’.

Ms Youngman added: “Armourfest is definitely going to be bigger and museum director Stephen Machaye has been receiving loads of phone calls from people saying can we come along and camp?’.

“Hopefully not everyone will be bringing a tank.”

Tickets cost £10.00 per person.

For more information visit the museum website.

