It’s your chance to vote for the very best that Norfolk sport has to offer

They perform heroics on and off the sporting arena – and now it is time to reward Norfolk’s finest for their efforts.

Now in its 12th year, the Norfolk Sports Awards 2018 celebrates the best the county has to offer in the sporting arena, on and off the field.

Coaches, players, volunteers – all of them should be rightly recognised for their efforts and hard work and now you have the chance to nominate those people who inspire you with their sporting accolades and their physical activity achievements.

The awards evening is on Wednesday, November 14 at Open in Norwich – and the host is Norwich City legend Darren Eadie.

Now it’s over to you.. .

Nominations are now open for all the categories and public voting opens from today for the Sports Personality of the Year award.

Nominations can be made online here from today and closes at midnight on Sunday, October 7.

The awards open for nomination are:

•Sports Team of the Year

•Young Sportsperson of the Year

•Community Club of the Year

•Coach of the Year

•BBC Unsung Hero

•Services to Disability Sport

•Active Futures Award (replaces Active School of the Year)

•Active Workplace of the Year

•The Power of Physical Activity

•Activity in the Community

Make sure your coach, club or local area gets the recognition they deserve.

We want as many nominations as possible, from as many sports as possible, from athletics to water-skiing, and from bowls to yachting. Active schools and sporty workplaces, volunteers, coaches, and those that are using physical activity to make a difference to people and communities – we want to know who you think deserves to be honoured.

Ben Jones, Director of Active Norfolk: “Every year the Sports Awards give us a chance to shine a light on the incredible achievements within sports and physical activity that are happening across Norfolk. Last year we had an incredible number of nominations and we are hoping that this year we’ll have even more inspiring stories to celebrate from across the county.”

Last year’s winners were selected from more than 340 nominations, whittled down to a shortlist of three candidates in each of the 11 categories.

Sports Personality of the Year winner was Kimberley Morrison after a year in which she won the Texas Ironman, the Monster Triathlon and the National Relay Championships - setting five bike course records in competitions across the globe.

And all that from an athlete who underwent life-saving heart surgery at Great Ormond Street Children Hospital at an early age.