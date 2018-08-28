Norfolk’s Walking & Cycling Festival 2018 launches

Norfolk's fourth annual Walking and Cycling Festival, will take place throughout October 2018. Picture: Norfolk County Council Archant

The programme of events for Norfolk’s fourth Walking and Cycling Festival 2018 has been unveiled.

This October people across the county are being encouraged to dust off their walking boots and jump on their bikes for the walking and cycling festival which aims to encourage people to get outdoors and celebrate what the county has to offer.

Co-ordinated by Norfolk County Council’s Norfolk Trails team, this year, the month-long celebration is hosted by Marriott’s Way and included in the program are a number of events designed to highlight the very best of the 26-mile route.

Events on the trail which runs from Norwich to Aylsham include nature and history walks as well as new circular walks and rides, both on or near the route.

Elsewhere across the county festival highlights include birding walks at Titchwell and family friendly fungi forays at Felbrigg, archaeology around Lenwade and a railway adventure along the Bittern Line.

Aside from the Norfolk Trails lead events, a number of other organisations have also allowed their walks to be listed in the programme, including the RSPB, Norfolk Wildlife Trust and the National Trust.

Andrew Jamieson, Norfolk County Council’s member champion for cycling and walking, said: “With the fantastic summer coming to an end I am now looking forward to one of the loveliest months of the year. October is such a great time to get out and explore the beautiful county right on our doorsteps.

“This year the full programme of events is online and with a choice of free, payable, bookable and ‘just turn up’ walks and cycle rides available, it’s easy to find something to get you and your family outdoors this autumn” he said.

The 2018 Norfolk Walking and Cycling Festival will run from October 1-30. A number of pre-bookable events are expected to sell-out and people are being encouraged to browse this year’s festival program and book onto activities early to avoid disappointment.

The program can be found at: norfolkwalkingfestival.co.uk.

More events due to be added to the festival line-up in the coming days and weeks to keep up to date with new events follow Norfolk County Council Norfolk Trails on Twitter and Facebook.