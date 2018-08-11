Rugby teams will attempt longest match record while fundraising for good causes

Mark Laws, who has organised the record and charity challenge, with signed rugby shirts which will be availble to bid on at the auction. Picture: Mark Laws Archant

Two rugby teams are set to battle it out in an attempt to set a world record for the longest rugby match and to raise thousands for worthy causes.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark Laws and the Thetford RFC team. Picture: Thetford Rugby Club Mark Laws and the Thetford RFC team. Picture: Thetford Rugby Club

Organised by fitness coach Mark Laws, his invitational team will take on Thetford Rugby Club in a bid to keep a single game of rugby going for as long as possible - and beating the current record of 31 hours.

Mr Laws, from Great Cressingham and who plays for Thetford RFC, said: “It will be an incredible achievement if it is classified as an official record.

“When I first came up with the idea it was great. I have been so busy organising I have not stopped to think about it. But a few of the players are ringing each other and saying, ‘oh my god, we are doing this now’. It is terrifying.

“I think people are determined to get the record. There is not a doubt in my mind; I think we will do it.”

Mark Laws and the Thetford RFC team. Picture: Thetford Rugby Club Mark Laws and the Thetford RFC team. Picture: Thetford Rugby Club

The 36-year-old said he was inspired to do a fundraising challenge by two of his clients.

Both are mothers to disabled children and came to him for coaching to help build up their strength for when they need to carry their children.

Money raised from the event will be used to purchase two specialist wheelchairs for the mothers, and remaining money will be split between six charities; Moth in a China Shop, Oddballs Foundation, Wooden Spoon, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, Cardiac Risk in the Young and Thank F It’s Monday.

The match will adhere to normal rugby union rules, with each squad having 23 players, but any number of substitutes can be made at any time.

The event will kick-off during the early hours of the morning of Friday, August 17, at Thetford Rugby Club. From 10am where there will be fun and games including an inflatable obstacle course. There will be an auction and live music during the evening.

On Saturday, there will be entertainment and activities from 10am. From 3pm, Neil Back, who was part of England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup winning side, will give encouragement to the players as they near the end of their record attempt and will offer coaching sessions to youngsters. Music will go into the evening.

To donate visit the fundraising page and for more information visit Mark Law’s website.