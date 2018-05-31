Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk rowers take on 60 miles in one day for county’s children

PUBLISHED: 06:30 13 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:34 13 August 2018

The two teams travelled 96km in one day. Picture: Jeni Barnacle

The two teams travelled 96km in one day. Picture: Jeni Barnacle

Jeni Barnacle

Master rowers from across the county have completed a staggering 96km row in one day to help Norfolk’s children in need of support.

The two teams travelled 96km in one day. Picture: Jeni BarnacleThe two teams travelled 96km in one day. Picture: Jeni Barnacle

Rowing masters from clubs including the Broadland Boat Club and the Norwich Boat Club, have taken up their oars to raise £5,000 for the Norfolk Nurture Hub.

Organiser Jeni Barnacle said: “We completed it in good time, and I’m feeling remarkably good today considering the distance we rowed.”

The route of around 60 miles saw the two boats of five start at Coltishall, sculling down the River Bure across Breydon Water.

Next they rowed up the River Yare, finishing at Pulls Ferry in the centre of Norwich on the River Wensum.

After that, they returned to the Whitlingham Boat Houses for a well-earned celebration.

Ms Barnacle said: “The challenge combines two of my passions – rowing and nurture. As we are raising money for Norfolk children I wanted to make sure I took on a challenge in the local area.

“A 96km row in the Norfolk Boards was a unique challenge and I was joined by my husband, Nigel Kippin and colleagues from the Norwich RC Masters Worlds, Nationals and Henley squad.”

To Ms Barnacle’s knowledge, the route had never been attempted by rowers before.

The Norwich rower said: “I think taking on this challenge captures the ideas of what we want to help the children we support learn. We want to teach them resilience and trust, as well as showing them that age should never be a barrier.”

The team were made up of ‘veteran’ rowers, aged from 33 to 66.

Ms Barnacle, 56, added: “This is also in part to launch #RightToShine the which the Nuture Hub has launched. It’s a campaign that promotes the idea that every child irrespective of ability or background should have the opportunity to shine bright.”

Ms Barnacle, a grandmother of four, said: “It angers me when I go into schools and find curriculums that don’t have the breadth to let children shine in a variety of ways.”

The row has currently  raised around £2,500 via justgiving. To donate search on the site for “Rowers take on 60 miles in a day for Norfolk Nurture Hub”.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Have you see missing man Andrew Watson in Caistor St Edmund or Great Yarmouth area?

Andrew Watson is still missing Picture: Joanne King

Firefighters called to a fire in Scottow

Three crews are on the scene of a fire in Scottow. Photo: Steve Adams

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast