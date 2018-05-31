Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Missing Bradwell Man Andrew Watson has been found safe and well

PUBLISHED: 20:33 25 August 2018 | UPDATED: 22:57 25 August 2018

Bradwell man Andrew Watson has been found Picture: Joanne King

Bradwell man Andrew Watson has been found Picture: Joanne King

Archant

Missing Bradwell man Andrew Watson has been found, police have confirmed this evening.

Mr Watson, 47 and who is a grandfather, went missing on Monday after leaving his place of work at Caistor St Edmund at lunchtime.

Tonight Insp Lou Provart, who is running the Norfolk Police control room, confirmed he had been found and was being cared for by officers before being handed to medical teams for further care.

He was found in the Arminghall area.

Insp Provart tweeted from the control room: “Some good news - Andrew has now been found. He is being looked after by officers, and will soon be in the care of medical teams.

“Ch Supt Marshall would like to thank everyone for their help and assistance. Thanks all.”

Norfolk police then issues a press statement which said: A man missing from Caistor St Edmund has been found safe and well.

“Andrew Watson, aged 47, went missing around lunchtime on Monday 20 August.

“He was found safe and well earlier today, Saturday 25 August in the Arminghall area.

“We would like to thank the media and the public for their help with this appeal.

On Friday the family of Mr Watson had issued a statement through Norfolk Police which said: “We all love and miss you. We are all together desperately waiting to hear from you – we just want you to come home. No one is angry or upset with you, please just let us know you are safe. We love you.”

Norfolk police had been searching the Caistor St Edmund area and had used the force’s drone and dogs to try and find him.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated: Death unexplained as man’s body found in Norfolk river

Police tape close to where the man's body was recovered in Thetford. Pic: Simon Parkin.

13-year-old hit by vehicle on busy road suffers life-changing injuries

The teenager was seriously injured in Millennium Way by the Aldi store Picture: Anthony Carroll

Driver arrested after police pursuit ends in crash which closed Norwich road

Police at the scene of a crash in Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Staff

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-0 Championship defeat against Leeds United

Onel Hernandez tries to lead the charge against Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: How is landlord getting away with these conditions at £900-a-month city flats?

Abigail Nicholson and Daniel Moxon, in the corridor by the front door of their flat in St Faith's Lane which has had water pouring down walls. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Major search operation under way for two missing fishermen off Norfolk coast

Lifeboats from Goleston and Caister were dispatched around 8pm after a cruise ship found three men in a life raft in the North Sea. PHOTO: RNLI

Updated: Death unexplained as man’s body found in Norfolk river

Police tape close to where the man's body was recovered in Thetford. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Controversial plans for waste plant on banks of River Wensum given go-ahead at appeal

Atlas Works in Lenwade. Photo: Google Maps

‘The flames were massive’: Person hurt as fire tears through car workshop

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Brandon PHOTO: Simon Parkin

Video: Daniel Farke insists Norwich City must take their punishment after 3-0 Leeds United loss

Mateusz Klich fired Leeds in front at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast