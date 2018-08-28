Norfolk peer Baroness Hayman named patron of domestic abuse charity

Baroness Hayman who has been named patron of The Daisy Programme. Picture: Sonya Duncan Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2012

A Norfolk domestic abuse charity has announced Baroness Helene Hayman as a new patron.

The Daisy Programme supports men and women living with or who have been affected by domestic abuse in the Breckland area.

Violence and controlling behaviour has a huge impact on self worth, self esteem and confidence and the charity helps come to terms with their situation and move on.

Baroness Hayman, who was first lady speaker in the House of Lords and who lives in Breckland, said: “The Daisy Programme is making significant impact in the local area working with survivors of domestic abuse. The charity is passionate about making a difference to lives affected by abuse and is a lifeline for those looking to rebuild their lives by empowering individuals, giving them tools and techniques to break the chains of abuse and look to a brighter future.”

Watton’s Mayor Tina Kiddell, another charity ambassador, is organising a Charity Ball in Watton on September 15 and raising funds for her two charities, Daisy Programme and Watton Sport’s Centre. Tickets priced £17.50 from Adcocks Electrical, High Street, Watton or on 01953 881007.