Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Opinion

‘Mum, will I die because I have a poorly heart?’ The question no parent should have to answer

PUBLISHED: 06:30 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 07:37 01 August 2018

Kaiden Griffin who has a congenital heart defect, with his mum Kyra Welch, on his fifth birthday, after doctors thought he would only live for two years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Kaiden Griffin who has a congenital heart defect, with his mum Kyra Welch, on his fifth birthday, after doctors thought he would only live for two years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Norfolk mother Kyra Welch writes about her experiences with her terminally ill four-year-old son Kaiden Griffin. Kaiden, who grew up in North Creake, near Fakenham, and now lives near Holt, has a Congenital Heart Defect...

The past few weeks have been the hardest.

The harsh reality is hitting home.

Kaiden is becoming more aware of what’s wrong with him and it’s soul destroying.

You sat in the car the other day as we were driving along.

You were talking to me about your poorly heart, asking why your cousin could go on an aeroplane but you couldn’t because of your poorly heart.

You asked me if it would get better so you could go on one, it made you sad when I said you’d never be allowed on one.

And then out of nowhere came the question I never thought you’d ask.

“Mum am I going to die because I have a poorly heart?”

I’m sorry I couldn’t answer you.

I’m sorry all I could do was look out of the front window and carry on driving.

I’m sorry I’m not ready to accept that question.

I feel like that day part of me broke, part of what was already shattered broke some more.

We just drove along in silence after, I kept looking in the interior mirror at you.

You were just staring out of the window.

A million miles from this place, I wondered what you were thinking about, but I didn’t say a word.

I still haven’t stopped thinking about it, that question.

I watched you go to sleep that night, I watched all of your little body struggled, I held you extra tight and gave you extra kisses but I felt so broken.

How could this five-year-old child be so aware of what was happening to him but never say a word until now?

I didn’t cry when you asked me. I couldn’t, it completely numbed me.

It’s getting harder to live with, the questions you ask are getting harder for me to answer, watching you struggle is getting harder.

If my love was enough to save you, you’d live forever.

Most Read

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: 7 things to do in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Village at War Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Friend of James Maddison punched man he thought wasn’t showing midfielder respect, court hears

Former Norwich City midfielder James Maddison. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

NHS worker’s 1000 mile Tri-ing challenge.

Becky Cooper and Angela Beard who are travelling 1000 miles across England, Scotland and Wales. Picture: Becky Cooper

Can you see yourself in these pictures from Fakenham Music Festival?

Fakenham Music Festival. Photo: Keith Osborn

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast