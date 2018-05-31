‘Sporty’ Norfolk men get ready to complete 1,000-mile cycle challenge in just six days

Two men from Norfolk will be waving goodbye to their home county later this month when they set off on a gruelling challenge for charity - to cycle more than 1,000 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

Preparing to complete the journey in just six days - which will see them cycling about 160 miles per day - is Nigel Arnold, 60, of Aylsham, and brother-in-law Steve Williams, 49, of Wymondham.

The duo will be supporting each other along the trek to raise vital funds for new equipment for charity Autism Anglia, where Mr Arnold works as an art tutor in Dereham.

Both are keen athletes, and Mr Arnold said they came up with the idea three months ago.

They are already £500 into their fundraising efforts to raise their target of £1,550.

“We are both sporty - Steve is a cyclist and I do triathlons.

“We thought it would be a really good challenge but at the same time we’d be fundraising for Autism Anglia. The equipment we have got there needs updating all the time so the money is vital to keep the support going.”

Mr Arnold, who recently completed the 10k Run Norwich event, said they would be supported on the journey by his wife Marion and their friend Dawn Crasser.

He added: “We will be mainly travelling along the back roads, which will be more scenic and harder in some ways, and will be burning around 5,000 calories a day, cycling for between 10 to 12 hours each day too, and starting at around 6am.

“Some parts will be very hilly and nutrition will be important to keep our energy and to push ourselves.

“It will be quite the challenge.”

Autism Anglia aims to enhance the lives of people affected by autism across East Anglia. Its vision is to create an accepting society where people affected by autism are supported, able to access opportunities and fulfil their potential.

To support Mr Arnold and Mr Williams you can donate via their Just Giving page online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nigel-arnold2.