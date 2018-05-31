Norfolk firm’s marmalades pass the taste test again

Ollands Farm Foods award-winners. Pictures: Gavin Raines examplemarketing.co.uk

An award-winning Norfolk firm is celebrating success at the prestigious Great Taste Awards 2018 after two of its marmalades were recognised.

This year Happisburgh-based Ollands Farm Foods’ King Harry Marmalade and Norfolk Saffron Marmalade both received one of the coveted stars.

More than 12,600 products were judged by over 500 of the most demanding palates in the industry including MasterChef 2018 winner, Kenny Tutt, chef and food writer, Elly Curshen and author and blogger Izy Hossack. Food buyers from Harrods, Selfridges and Sourced Market also took part in the blind tasting.

The Great Taste Awards have been described as the ‘Oscars’ of the food world, celebrating the very best in food and drink. So, winning a star is quite the accolade.

Ollands’ owner Mary Ann Stuart said: “We are delighted that our marmalades have been accredited once again at the Great Taste Awards.”