Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk firm’s marmalades pass the taste test again

PUBLISHED: 12:37 03 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:37 03 August 2018

Ollands Farm Foods award-winners. Pictures: Gavin Raines

Ollands Farm Foods award-winners. Pictures: Gavin Raines

examplemarketing.co.uk

An award-winning Norfolk firm is celebrating success at the prestigious Great Taste Awards 2018 after two of its marmalades were recognised.

Ollands Farm Foods award-winners. Pictures: Gavin RainesOllands Farm Foods award-winners. Pictures: Gavin Raines

This year Happisburgh-based Ollands Farm Foods’ King Harry Marmalade and Norfolk Saffron Marmalade both received one of the coveted stars.

More than 12,600 products were judged by over 500 of the most demanding palates in the industry including MasterChef 2018 winner, Kenny Tutt, chef and food writer, Elly Curshen and author and blogger Izy Hossack. Food buyers from Harrods, Selfridges and Sourced Market also took part in the blind tasting.

The Great Taste Awards have been described as the ‘Oscars’ of the food world, celebrating the very best in food and drink. So, winning a star is quite the accolade.

Ollands’ owner Mary Ann Stuart said: “We are delighted that our marmalades have been accredited once again at the Great Taste Awards.”

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast