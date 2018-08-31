Charity dog show will raise money for Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue

Jessica Newbury with her dog Bella. She has organised a dog show to raise money for Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue, where she volunteers. Picture: Jessica Newbury Archant

A volunteer for Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue (NorLSAR) has organised a charity dog show to raise money for the organisation.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jessica Newbury joined NorLSAR a year ago and is currently training her dog Bella.

The event will be held on Saturday, September 8, at Breckland Dog training at The Hollies, Church Farm, in Ashill near Watton.

On the day, there will be classes which include best rescue, handsome dog and best puppy.

Rosettes will be awarded up to fourth place.

There will also be stalls, refreshments and a tombola.

The show will run from 11am until 3pm.

There will be an entry fee of £2 per class.

NorLsar are a group of volunteers who are trained in search and rescue techniques and provide assistance to emergency services 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

For more information, contact Jessica on 07514266209.