Two Norfolk fish and chip shops shortlisted for national award

PUBLISHED: 14:12 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 19:51 02 August 2018

Two fish and chip shops on Norfolks coast have been shortlisted for a national award. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Pepgooner

Two fish and chip shops on Norfolk’s coast have been shortlisted for a national award.

MEP Alex Mayer with the owners of Plattens Fish and Chips in Wells. Picture: Supplied by Alex Mayer.MEP Alex Mayer with the owners of Plattens Fish and Chips in Wells. Picture: Supplied by Alex Mayer.

The 2019 national fish and chip awards shortlist was unveiled today and two of the county’s chip shops have secured a place on the East of England’s shortlist.

No1 Cromer, in Cromer, and Plattens Fish and Chips, in Wells, have both proved they have what it takes to batter the competition for the title of fish and chip shop of the year.

The other nominees in the region who will go on to compete for the national title are: Frydales, in Leicestershire; Papa’s Fish and Chips, in Lincolnshire; The Cods Scallops, in Nottinghamshire; and Traditional Fish and Chips, in Cambridgeshire.

Chief executive of Seafish, who organise the awards, Marcus Coleman, said: “This category showcases the leading fish and chip takeaways across the land.

Staff from the charity Cruse having lunch at No1 Cromer fish and chip restaurant. Photo: Antony KellyStaff from the charity Cruse having lunch at No1 Cromer fish and chip restaurant. Photo: Antony Kelly

“The calibre of finalists in this year’s top 60 is extremely high and provides a true representation of the quality found within the fish and chip sector.

“They perfectly sum up why British fish and chips are, and will always be, the best in the world.”

The shortlist was announced on Wednesday, August 1, and is just one of 14 categories in the annual awards, dubbed the ‘Oscars of the fish and chip industry’.

60 businesses are shortlisted from ten regions: Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, North East England, North West England, Midlands, Eastern England, London and South East England, Central and Southern England and South West England.

And last year’s winners, David and Nick Miller, of Millers Fish & Chips in Yorkshire, said: “To be crowned fish and chip shop of the year was an amazing experience.

“It kicked off an exceptional year for our business, which has been in the family for 77 years.

“Winning this award has been the pinnacle of our career.

“Anyone looking for delicious fish and chips should visit their local shortlisted business.”

The top 60 shops are judged on more than just their menus, and must excel in everything from sustainability and innovation, to special dietary requirements, customer service and marketing.

The shops will be inspected to whittle the top 60 down to a top 20, and a top ten shortlist, before the final is held in London next year.

The ultimate winner will be announced at the national fish and chip awards’ 31st anniversary ceremony in January.

