Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk firefighters called to three rubbish fires in an hour

PUBLISHED: 23:16 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 23:16 23 August 2018

Fire crews have attended three rubbish fires in an hour in Norfolk. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Fire crews have attended three rubbish fires in an hour in Norfolk. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Archant

Fire crews have been called to a series of rubbish fires.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service recieved three seperate call outs to rubbish fires within just an hour on Thursday (August 23) night.

The first call was received at 8.50pm with crews from Reepham and Holt called to a rubbish fire at Foulsham which was extinguished before firefighters arrived.

Then at just before 9.30pm a crew from Carrow was called to a rubbish fire on George Pope Road in Norwich. Hose reels were used to put out the fire.

Then at just after 9.40pm a crew from Martham was called to extinguish a rubbish fire on The Street, Horsey.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Norfolk man jailed after being caught with more than 1.5 million illegal cigarettes

Cigarettes were hidden in wooden containers coated in bitumen. PIC: HM Revenue and Customs.

Video: Body discovered in Norwich city centre street

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

100-year-old who rode elephants in India celebrates milestone birthday

Wendene overlooking a lake at a beauty spot in Nigeria. Photo: Kingsley Healthcare

‘It’s another amenity down the plug hole’ - Customers upset as gym closes unexpectedly

At the opening of the new Vinnie's Gym in Attleborough in 2016. From left, former NCFC captain Russell Martin, gym owner John Vincent, paralympian Danny Nobbs and others. Photo submitted

Emergency services called to crash on A11

Fire crews were called to a crash on the A11 at Thetford. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast