Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk town sent back in time at heritage fayre

PUBLISHED: 10:53 13 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:59 13 August 2018

The Heritage Transport Fayre in Diss. Picture: Sophie Chittock

The Heritage Transport Fayre in Diss. Picture: Sophie Chittock

Archant

A Norfolk town was sent back in time as it was filled with heritage vehicles and activities for all the family.

The Heritage Transport Fayre in Diss. Picture: Sophie ChittockThe Heritage Transport Fayre in Diss. Picture: Sophie Chittock

Diss hosted the Heritage Transport Fayre with it being bigger than ever with vehicles filling the Heritage Triangle, Mere Street and the Market Place.

The town centre hosted vintage commercial vehicles, bygone public service transport, motorcycles, bikes and pedal cars.

For the complete experience a 1940s petrol filling station appeared at the entrance to Cobbs Yard, in Saint Nicholas Street.

The event was organised by the Diss Heritage Traders Group.

The Heritage Transport Fayre in Diss. Picture: Sophie ChittockThe Heritage Transport Fayre in Diss. Picture: Sophie Chittock

Organiser Peter Hyde said: “Everyone I spoke to said they enjoyed the day.

“The problem was the weather as the forecast had put some people off but we still had between 80-90 vehicles in the town and it’s a good thing it wasn’t too hot as it is bad for them.

“Luckily the rain did hold off and it was a great day.”

The Heritage Transport Fayre in Diss. Picture: Sophie ChittockThe Heritage Transport Fayre in Diss. Picture: Sophie Chittock

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Have you see missing man Andrew Watson in Caistor St Edmund or Great Yarmouth area?

Andrew Watson is still missing Picture: Joanne King

Firefighters called to a fire in Scottow

Three crews are on the scene of a fire in Scottow. Photo: Steve Adams

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast