Norfolk town sent back in time at heritage fayre

The Heritage Transport Fayre in Diss. Picture: Sophie Chittock Archant

A Norfolk town was sent back in time as it was filled with heritage vehicles and activities for all the family.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Heritage Transport Fayre in Diss. Picture: Sophie Chittock The Heritage Transport Fayre in Diss. Picture: Sophie Chittock

Diss hosted the Heritage Transport Fayre with it being bigger than ever with vehicles filling the Heritage Triangle, Mere Street and the Market Place.

The town centre hosted vintage commercial vehicles, bygone public service transport, motorcycles, bikes and pedal cars.

For the complete experience a 1940s petrol filling station appeared at the entrance to Cobbs Yard, in Saint Nicholas Street.

The event was organised by the Diss Heritage Traders Group.

The Heritage Transport Fayre in Diss. Picture: Sophie Chittock The Heritage Transport Fayre in Diss. Picture: Sophie Chittock

Organiser Peter Hyde said: “Everyone I spoke to said they enjoyed the day.

“The problem was the weather as the forecast had put some people off but we still had between 80-90 vehicles in the town and it’s a good thing it wasn’t too hot as it is bad for them.

“Luckily the rain did hold off and it was a great day.”