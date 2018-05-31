North Norfolk brewery takes Norfolk Day global with celebration beer

A Norfolk ale will be created by an American brewery to celebrate next year's Norfolk Day. Pints at a beer festival. Photo: Ievgenii Meyer, Shutterstock, Stock Image Archant

A north Norfolk brewery is raising a glass to our county and taking Norfolk Day stateside.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Day will return next year on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Norfolk Day Logo, Archant. Norfolk Day will return next year on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Norfolk Day Logo, Archant.

The success of the very first Norfolk Day in July has made a splash in international waters.

And thanks to a collaboration between breweries from both sides of the pond, next year’s event will be celebrated in another Norfolk - almost 4,000 miles away.

The Norfolk Brewhouse, based in Hindringham, will be brewing up a collaboration beer with Smart Mouth Brewing Company of Norfolk, Virginia.

The US brewers will visit the UK to create a celebration ale, and Norfolk grown Maris Otter barley will be sent to the States for Smart Mouth to brew up their very own ‘Norfolk’ ale, so drinkers on both sides of the pond can raise a glass to Norfolk next July.

Rachel and David Holliday, founders of Norfolk Brewhouse in Hindringham. Picture: KEITH OSBORN Rachel and David Holliday, founders of Norfolk Brewhouse in Hindringham. Picture: KEITH OSBORN

David Holliday, founder of The Norfolk Brewhouse, said: “As with many of these ideas it came about after a casual chat with Radio Norfolk during a broadcast about this year’s celebrations.”

“We quipped about how next year we could do a broadcast from Norfolk, Virginia.”

Mr Holliday, an ambassador for Norfolk’s Maris Otter barley, contacted Smart Mouth, and said: “To my delight they had been aware of Norfolk Day and seen some of it on social media, so they were only too keen to come on board as they loved the heritage and links.”

Brewery president Porter Hardy said: “When David got in touch we instantly thought it would be fun.

“To cement the links and history of our two Norfolks through the power of craft beer is going to be a great challenge and also opportunity.

“You could say we are reuniting Nelson and Hardy once again.”

Norfolk-grown Maris Otter barley is malted at Crisp Maltings, in Great Ryburgh, while Norfolk, Virginia was named by a family from King’s Lynn in the 1620s.

Rob Moody, from Crisp Maltings said: “We are very fortunate that Norfolk barley and Maris Otter has a global reputation for quality and craft brewers demand it from all over the world.

“When it comes to America we have a large number of customers who insist on Norfolk malt and so to be able to be involved in this project will be a great privilege.

“It’s an exciting opportunity and we look forward to tasting a glass of the collaboration brew on both sides of the Atlantic.”

The beer will be available in Norfolk, in England and the USA, on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Read more: Date revealed for next year’s Norfolk Day celebrations