Scheme launched to help improve people’s digital skills across Norfolk

Swaffham library. Picture: Jerry Daws ©Archant Photographic 2010

A new initiative to help people across Norfolk learn and improve their digital skills has been launched.

Set up by Norfolk County Council’s Digital Innovation and Efficiency committee, the scheme is being piloted in Swaffham.

The town has been identified as an area where people are more likely to be ‘digitally excluded’ - people who are unable to get online or lack basic digital skills.

Based at the library, the Swaffham Connect programme offers a range of digital activities to residents looking to get online, improve their digital skills and learn about the benefits that being digitally connected can bring.

Ed Colman, Swaffham councillor, said: “The aim of the digital inclusion strategy is to ensure that we have resources and help in place for Norfolk residents, in a location they can easily access.

“I feel it’s vital we tackle issues surrounding digital inclusion, so I’m delighted that Swaffham is piloting this programme.

“I believe it will bring great benefits to people of all ages within the local community and valuable learning to help develop further Digital Connect programmes across the county.”

A range of activities currently available in Swaffham, and those planned for the future, are avaible.

There is Digital Buddy, for one-to-one sessions to help with setting up an email address, filling out online forms and help with digital files and online shopping.

Learn My Way is a range of basic online courses on how to use devices, the internet, online safety, finding a job, improving health, managing money and public services.

A family friendly workshop, called Stay Safe Online, is designed to help parents and children understand how to stay safe while online.

And those with a basic understanding of IT can take part in the online IT courses.

Offered via the libraries in partnership with the CISCO Networking Academy, they provide an opportunity for people to upskill or take their first step towards a qualification.

Current sessions run on most Thursdays and Fridays, between 2pm and 4pm, booking is essential, or on Tuesday between 10am and 12pm and is a drop-in or book session. Call the library on 01760 721513.

More information about the digital activities available can be found by visiting local libraries.