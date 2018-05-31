Search

Bike ride, walk and drive for Norfolk churches is back for another year

PUBLISHED: 13:41 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:58 24 August 2018

Norfolk Churches Trust Bike Ride 2016. Pictue by Chris Inglis

Norfolk Churches Trust Bike Ride 2016. Pictue by Chris Inglis

Chris Inglis

Once again its the time of year to pick up a bicycle and help raise money for Norfolk’s most beautiful churches.

A picture of All Saints' Church, Hempstead, by Charles Inglis, during the 2016 Norfolk Churches Trust bike ride. The picture was a runner up in a photo competition for the day. Picture: CHARLES INGLISA picture of All Saints' Church, Hempstead, by Charles Inglis, during the 2016 Norfolk Churches Trust bike ride. The picture was a runner up in a photo competition for the day. Picture: CHARLES INGLIS

Norfolk Churches Trust sponsored Bike Ride, Walk and Drive is happening on Saturday, September 8.

This year, the most successful money-raiser will win the Prince of Wales Certificate, signed by the man himself.

Charles Inglis, chairman of the Trust Bike Ride and Walk committee said: “We managed to raise £97,807 last year for the preservation of Norfolk church buildings which we would like to try and improve on this year.

“It is very much a family day out.”

The Trust are also looking for people to send in pictures on the day. Brown and Co, who are sponsoring the event, will choose a couple of photographs and give a £50 prize to the best ones and send them to the EDP to be published. All photos will be put on the Churches Trust Facebook page and website.

