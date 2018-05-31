Search

Norfolk churches gear up for classic car run

PUBLISHED: 12:07 02 August 2018

The 8th Norfolk Open Churches Classic Car Run at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Sonya Duncan

The 8th Norfolk Open Churches Classic Car Run at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Sonya Duncan

About 120 classic cars will be seen driving around the county this Saturday for the Norfolk Open Churches Classic Car Run.

The annual event - which kicks off the Norwich Diocese Open Churches Week - is now in its 11th year and will once again begin at Norwich Cathedral.

The vehicles will be on public display from about 8am before the Bishop of Norwich, the Right Rev Graham James, waves off the cars for the start of the run at about 9am.

The classic cars taking part include 27 pre-war and pre-1950 models. There will be great marques from the past including Riley, Humber, Singer and Armstrong Siddeley as well as more well known models including Jaguar, Morgan, Porsche, Mini and MG. Three Rolls Royce cars have been entered into the event.

The 65-mile route they will take has the theme Mills and Broads and will include 30 churches. The route ends at the Church of St Mary, in Martham, where the Bishop of Norwich will lead a short service at 4pm.

Proceeds from the event go towards the upkeep and maintenance of Norwich Cathedral.

