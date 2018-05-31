Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

More than 600 faults uncovered by Norfolk child car seat checks

PUBLISHED: 14:59 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:22 24 August 2018

Norfolk County Council said its road safety team and the fire service checked a record number of seats this year. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Norfolk County Council said its road safety team and the fire service checked a record number of seats this year. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Archant

Child car seat checks carried out in Norfolk revealed more than 600 faults.

Norfolk County Council said its road safety team and the fire service checked a record number of seats this year.

Of the 1,645 checked in the past four weeks, 629 faults were uncovered.

The council said the 38pc fault rate was slightly lower than in 2017.

Child car seats are a legal requirement in the UK and make children far less likely to be seriously hurt in a collision.

But they must be correctly fitted and adjusted to offer maximum protection.

To get your seat checked, arrange an appointment directly with the road safety team by emailing roadsafety@norfolk.gov.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Traveller faces court action for ‘trespassing’ on land he has lived on for decades

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Video: Police presence stepped up at McDonald’s restaurant to tackle anti-social behaviour

McDonald's restaurant, Gillingham near Beccles. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Video: Take a look inside Norwich’s newest nightclub Popworld following £500k investment

Popworld Credit: Ella Wilkinson

‘Immoral’ plans for 148 homes submitted to Norfolk council

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk man jailed after being caught with more than 1.5 million illegal cigarettes

Cigarettes were hidden in wooden containers coated in bitumen. PIC: HM Revenue and Customs.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: Police presence stepped up at McDonald’s restaurant to tackle anti-social behaviour

McDonald's restaurant, Gillingham near Beccles. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Video: 7 things to do in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Village at War Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Norwich drivers to face diversions because of A47 Postwick bridge work

Resurfacing work on one of the bridges at Postwick will mean diversions for drivers. Picture: Mike Page

Beach goers warned that taking pebbles away is illegal

Sheringham beach celebrates Norfolk Day Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: 7 brilliant walks to try in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Views from the new boardwalk that has been installed at Bugh Castle Roman Fort. Picture: Nick Butcher

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast