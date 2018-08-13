Search

Norfolk amber ale picks up award at beer challenge

13 August, 2018 - 18:01
Woodforde's Wherry won the bronze award at this challenge. Pictures: supplied by Woodforde's.

A Norfolk brewery has added another award to its ever-growing list at the International Beer Challenge for 2018 in London.

Woodforde’s Wherry, which gained the bronze award, has previously won the Supreme Champion Beer of Britain award and is renowned for its mighty, fresh, zesty flavours.

The amber ale is described as having big floral aromas and contains sweet malts that clash well with the grapefruit hops.

The International Beer Challenge is designed to reward and promote excellent beers from across the globe. There are 72 judging categories in this year’s awards, with entries being received from 30 different countries.

Judi-mae Alderton, head of marketing for Woodforde’s, said: “Wherry has always been our best seller. Every month our distribution of this glorious ale takes us further and further afield, so naturally we were very proud of this award and see it as a reflection of Wherry’s continuing glory.”

