Search

Advanced search

Norfolk author and historian to host First World War talk

PUBLISHED: 11:50 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:10 05 November 2018

Author and historian Neil Storey, who will be giving a talk on the First World War at Sheringham Little Theatre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Author and historian Neil Storey, who will be giving a talk on the First World War at Sheringham Little Theatre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

Sheringham Little Theatre will be commemorating the centenary of the end of the First World War on November 7, with a history talk entitled Norfolk – the Armistice and After.

Hosted by well-known author and historian Neil Storey, who has published more than 40 books, the talk will explore the impact of the final year of the war on Norfolk people on the front line, and at home.

As well as giving an overview of the battalions of the Norfolk Regiment, Mr Storey will look at the county’s war hospitals, its Zeppelin raids and invasion scares, and the changing role of women in war.

The talk forms part of Sheringham Little Theatre’s armistice season, which includes film screenings, live music and an evening of war poetry.

Norfolk – the Armistice and After, runs on Wednesday at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from the box office, phone 01263 822347.

For more information on Little Theatre events, visit www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com

Most Read

Road closed for investigation into why pavement and road is sinking

The hole that has appeared in the road. Picture: Marc Betts

Rock star announced as first act for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Tributes to founder of one of Norwich’s most well known scrap metal merchants

Tony Peruzzi . Picture: Peruzzi family

Police issue CCTV image after necklace is stolen from Norwich shop

Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Rock star announced as first act for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Man, 30, reported missing after failing to turn up for work

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Norwich City competing with PSG, Juventus and Manchester City at the top of Europe’s form table

City celebrate Dennis Srbeny making it 4-0 at Sheffield Wednesday to seal their eighth win in 10 games Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast