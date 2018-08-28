Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk adventurer reaches the Rock after long ride from John O’Groats

PUBLISHED: 13:31 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:31 30 August 2018

Norfolk adventurer Jack Firman on top of the Rock in Gibraltar. Picture: Jack Firman

Norfolk adventurer Jack Firman on top of the Rock in Gibraltar. Picture: Jack Firman

Archant

A Norfolk adventurer is taking a well earn breather after pedalling 2,500 miles on an epic cycle ride from John O’Groats to Gibraltar.

Norfolk adventurer Jack Firman pedalling through Spain on route to Gibraltar. Picture: Jack FirmanNorfolk adventurer Jack Firman pedalling through Spain on route to Gibraltar. Picture: Jack Firman

Jack Firman, 25, from Long Stratton, dodged sunburn, mechanical breakdowns and saddle soar to complete his long ride south raising money for mental health charity aid Mind.

His journey took him the length of the UK, France and Spain, before finishing at the top of the rock of Gibraltar, hopefully some time in mid-August.

As if he didn’t face enough pedalling, the part-time adventurer who is now taking up a job as a commercial lawyer based in Leeds, also took detours to climb Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon, the three highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales.

Norfolk adventurer Jack Firman on top of the Rock in Gibraltar. Picture: Jack FirmanNorfolk adventurer Jack Firman on top of the Rock in Gibraltar. Picture: Jack Firman

He completed his mammoth cycle on top of the Rock in Gibraltar but not before he was faced with a huge storm that followed baking temperatures as he pedalled through in central Spain.

He said: “Descending into Pamplona I was hit with the first and only storm of my trip; I spent the evening freewheeling downhill being pelted by rain and hailstones.

“The Pamplona storm aside, my entire journey through Spain was basked in scorching heat, rarely dropping below the mid-30s during the day. Keeping hydrated remained a constant challenge, and I was forced to head for shade during the hottest hours of the day, putting in most of my cycling in the morning and late evenings.”

Norfolk adventurer Jack Firman crosses from Scotland to England on route to Gibraltar. Picture: Jack FirmanNorfolk adventurer Jack Firman crosses from Scotland to England on route to Gibraltar. Picture: Jack Firman

He also experienced mechanical issues that forced him to take a detour to source spare parts.

“Seeing the Rock of Gibraltar finally rear up from the shores of the Mediterranean brought a sense of excitement and relief that I had managed to make it all the way down Europe to the southern tip of Spain.

“I spent many hours pedalling; under bright blue skies and sunlight; sweaty, tired and dirty, but happy.”

Norfolk adventurer Jack Firman begins his journey to Gibraltar at John O’Groats. Picture: Jack FirmanNorfolk adventurer Jack Firman begins his journey to Gibraltar at John O’Groats. Picture: Jack Firman

So far his challenge has raised more than £2,000 for Mind with more still to come in. “Young men my age are heavily impacted by mental health issues,” he explained. “I have had friends who have had issues, but it is perhaps something that is not spoken about.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police appeal for help to trace missing 16-year-old girl from Lowestoft

Chloe Lewis was last seen on the morning of August 28. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Corrie McKeague’s mum says new information suggests he didn’t climb into bin and is NOT in landfill

Nicola Urquhart, left, with her son Corrie McKeague. Picture: MCKEAGUE FAMILY

Cupboards raided, food eaten and a toilet left unflushed: Houseboat break-ins lead to dramatic arrest

Hadrian Smith, whose houseboat was broken into by a burglar on August 29. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Traders oppose ‘heartbreaking’ proposal to move town market

Yarmouth market. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

One-year-old baby and film crew cut off by tide and rescued from Brancaster sands

A baby and film crew were rescued from Brancaster after being cut off from the tide. Picture: RNLI

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Corrie McKeague’s mum says new information suggests he didn’t climb into bin and is NOT in landfill

Nicola Urquhart, left, with her son Corrie McKeague. Picture: MCKEAGUE FAMILY

‘Want to see to my white bits?’ Norfolk agency sparks fury with ‘outrageous sexist‘ advert

Jark Norfolk sent the sexist advert to its entire client database. Photo:Archant

No plans to close village pub despite rumours, landlord says

A North Norfolk landlord says his village pub is not going to close despite signage being taken down from his building. Photo: Richard Dixon

Join In: EDP People’s Choice Awards 2018: Vote for your favourite individual

Vote for your favourite individual

Join In: EDP People’s Choice Awards 2018: Vote for your favourite large organisation

Vote for your favourite large organisation

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast