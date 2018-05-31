Search

Norfolk coastline walk raises more than £60,000 to help find a cure for Parkinson’s disease

PUBLISHED: 17:43 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:43 21 August 2018

Tim Daber leads the way along the Norfolk Coast Path. Picture: Chris Bishop

Tim Daber leads the way along the Norfolk Coast Path. Picture: Chris Bishop

A charity walk around Norfolk’s coastline has raised more than £60,000 to help find a cure for Parkinson’s disease.

Tim Daber and friends set off from Sea Palling on Saturday morning. They arrived at Hunstanton four days later, this afternoon.

“I’m tired but pleased,” said Mr Daber, as he crossed the finishing line at the Hunstanton Lawn Tennis Tournament off the Cromer Road.

“I’m wondering what I’m going to do after this.”

Mr Daber’s walk for the Cure Parkinson’s Trust took months of planning. He chose to walk 60 miles of Norfolk’s coastline to mark his 60th birthday.

Mr Daber was diagnosed with Parkinson’s two years ago. The neurological condition, which slows movement and makes everyday activities increasingly difficult, is currently incurable.

Up to one in 37 people are expected to be diagnosed with it in later life.

“I heard in April last year that a cure could be found with the right investment, in the lifetime of some of the people who have the disease,” said Mr Daber. “It was a jaw-dropping moment. I decided I had to do something.”

